The City Council on Monday considered a redevelopment agreement for an affordable housing project near downtown that includes $3.4 million in tax-increment financing.

The Annex Group – which has a similar project in southwest Lincoln – plans to build the 187-unit apartment complex on the block bounded by Antelope Valley Parkway and 18th, K and L streets.

Alison Janecek Borer, an attorney representing the developer, said the project checks a number of boxes for the city: it includes 199 underground parking stalls on site, creates more affordable housing and makes use of unused property in the core of the city.

“I think it’s a very good project for the city of Lincoln,” she said.

The $50.8 million, five-story building also will include secure bicycle parking and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging, two outdoor courtyards with a dog park and possibly a playground. Indoor amenities will include a fitness center, computer lab and meeting space.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be affordable units for renters who earn no more than 60% of the area median income.

The Indianapolis-based Annex Group also is building a 192-unit apartment complex on 14 acres at 2643 W. Timber Lake Drive, near Southwest 27th and West B streets.

The company expects to use federal housing tax credits to help pay for both the $34.4 million project, known as Union at Middle Creek, which will be finished in the fall, and Union at Antelope Creek.

The Antelope Creek project also will use a $3 million grant in federal stimulus money from the state and the TIF funds, which allow developers to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that the project will generate.

The council will vote on the redevelopment agreement on April 24.

