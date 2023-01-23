 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Affordable housing project near downtown Lincoln moves forward

  Updated
A $50.8 million, five-story affordable housing project near downtown cleared its first hurdle with the Lincoln City Council on Monday.

The Annex Group – which has a similar project in southwest Lincoln – plans to build the 187-unit apartment complex on the block bounded by Antelope Valley Parkway and 18th, K and L streets.

Union at Antelope Valley

The Annex Group has plans for a five-story apartment complex bounded by Antelope Valley Parkway, and 18th, K and L streets.

The complex will include nearly 200 covered parking stalls on the first floor, along with secure bicycle parking and infrastructure for electric vehicle charging. The apartments on the upper floors will be affordable units for renters who earn no more than 60% of the area median income.

It will also include two outdoor courtyards with a dog park and possibly a playground, as well as indoor amenities that include a fitness center, computer lab and meeting space.

On Monday, the council found that the project conformed with the City-County Comprehensive Plan, which clears the way for the city to begin negotiations on a redevelopment agreement that will include $3.4 million in tax-increment financing.

Dan Marvin, director of the city’s Urban Development Department, told the council that The Annex Group has been a good partner in creating more affordable housing, helping the city meet its goal of creating 5,000 new or rehabilitated affordable housing units by 2030.

From 2010-20, 537 affordable housing units were built in Lincoln, Marvin said. The two Annex Group projects alone will create more than half of the total units built in the previous decade, he said.

The Indianapolis-based Annex Group announced in June that it had started construction on a 192-unit apartment complex on 14 acres at 2643 W. Timber Lake Drive, near Southwest 27th and West B streets.

The company expects to use federal housing tax credits to help pay for that $34.4 million project, known as Union at Middle Creek. It will open sometime in 2024.

The company also plans to pay for its newest project, Union at Antelope Valley, with federal housing tax credits, along with a $3 million grant in federal stimulus money from the state and TIF funds which allow developers to pay for some upfront costs using projected future property tax dollars that the project will generate.

A nonprofit financial institution that works with underserved small businesses is now going to work with developers on affordable housing, creating another avenue for filling the funding gap that often exists between housing tax credits and the cost of construction.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

