Advisory board: StarTran should continue no-fare bus service, reduce hours for driver shortage

The StarTran Advisory Board — a group of citizens that weighs in on city bus route changes and operations — took a stand against the mayor’s proposal to end free bus fares put in place during the pandemic.

The board voted 5-1 to reject the mayor’s proposal to reinstitute fares lower than those before the pandemic and voted unanimously to recommend a pilot program to continue fare-free busing for another two years.

The board’s recommendation will come before the City Council, which will ultimately decide the issue as part of its vote on Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's biennial budget proposal. The council will hold a public hearing Monday on the budget.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said continuing no-fare busing — paid for with 2020 federal stimulus funds that will soon run out — would cost the city an estimated $1.2 million each year. Instituting the lower fare would decrease the city's financial obligation to $48,000-$100,000 annually, she said.

The mayor’s proposal — based largely on a study done as part of an update to StarTran’s Transit Development Plan — would put Lincoln’s fares in line with comparable cities, which all had lower rates than StarTran’s pre-pandemic rates.

Advisory Board member Kathy Ashley said the vote on bus fares Thursday was difficult because the board, appointed by the mayor, is there to represent her interests as well as the City Council's.

But, she said, it's also there to represent the community’s needs, and the pilot program will allow the city to gather more data to analyze the effect of no-fare busing.

“We felt the community needs a positive signal from StarTran that improvements are coming," she said. "Our role here on the board is to help improve StarTran. Hopefully this is one step in that direction.”

Ashley said the board has heard from many community members and nonprofits in recent months about the need for refugees new to Lincoln to use public transportation as they get settled, as well as for low-income residents.

Megan Stock, who was a teacher at Lincoln Public Schools, was among those advocating to continue no-fare busing, which she said is especially important for families who have students who need to get to school.

“Many are need-to-ride riders, so we are extracting money from some of the citizens who need it the most,” she said.

Richard Schmeling, president of Citizens for Improved Transit, said he argued it is the wrong time for Lincoln to start charging riders, given double-digit inflation and uncertain economic times.

A study done by a consultant as part of the city’s update to its Transportation Development Plan found no-fare busing would increase ridership by 28%-41%.

Under the mayor’s proposal, regular bus fares would decrease from $1.75 to $1.25, paratransit rides from $3.50 to $2.50 and senior rates from 85 cents to 60 cents. Although ridership would initially decrease, the lower fares would eventually increase ridership by 0.7% — or about 18,000 riders, the study found.

Although the StarTran Advisory Board opposed the city's fare plan, it did recommend other steps proposed by the city, including increasing the fare for the Big Red Shuttle, which takes Husker fans from predetermined points to Memorial Stadium.

The board also recommended reducing service hours to address a bus driver shortage.

City officials announced Friday that route service, VanLNK on-demand service and paratransit service will end at 7 p.m. — three hours earlier than current service — beginning Aug. 18.

StarTran service changes Reduced service hours necessary because of a bus driver shortage include: * Service will end at 7 p.m. (instead of 10 p.m.) on fixed-route service, VanLNK on-demand service and paratransit service beginning Aug. 18. * Two bus routes not affected: Routes 24 and 25 near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus will continue to operate until 9 p.m., as well as limited paratransit service within three-fourths of a mile of those routes. * Reduced service on five routes with lower ridership begun nearly a year ago will continue, with buses running every hour rather than every half hour during peak hours.

Two bus routes won’t be affected: routes 24 and 25 near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, which will continue to operate until 9 p.m., as well as limited paratransit service within three-fourths of a mile of those routes.

The modified service will affect about 2% of rides, Elliott said, but she hopes it is temporary.

“Our goal is to reinstate the hours and ultimately enhance and increase service in the community,” she said.

The driver shortage began with the pandemic, Elliott said. The city needs to hire 23 drivers to reach the 108 it needs to be at full staffing. So far this year, the city has spent about $700,000 in overtime for drivers.

The city plans to begin a three-month hiring campaign from mid-September to mid-November in an effort to hire drivers and one bus mechanic, Elliott said. Those plans include using Facebook, Instagram and Linkedln to attract candidates, as well as radio and billboard ads and an interactive website.

A one-stop, all-inclusive hiring event will be held sometime in October, which will allow applicants to complete the application process in one step. Hourly pay for drivers starts at $18.89 and maxes out at $25.18.

“We are thinking big and finding new, innovative ways to attract candidates,” Elliott said.