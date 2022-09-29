Add northbound 27th Street to north-south Lincoln arterials closed for emergency repairs

Commuters' choices to reach O Street from south Lincoln are growing more limited.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities closed northbound 27th Street at Nebraska 2 for emergency water main repairs on Thursday morning. The closure, which extends from Nebraska 2 to Stockwell Street, could be in place through Wednesday.

City officials are suggesting that northbound traffic follow 33rd Street from Nebraska 2 to Sheridan Boulevard as a detour route. The southbound lane of 27th Street remains open.

Another major arterial, 70th Street, closed to traffic in both directions between South Street and A Street on Sept. 20. The necessary pavement repairs are expected to be wrapped up this week.

While 70th Street is closed, the city is suggesting 56th and 84th streets as detour routes.