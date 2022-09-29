 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Add northbound 27th Street to north-south Lincoln arterials closed for emergency repairs

  • Updated
  • 0

Commuters' choices to reach O Street from south Lincoln are growing more limited.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities closed northbound 27th Street at Nebraska 2 for emergency water main repairs on Thursday morning. The closure, which extends from Nebraska 2 to Stockwell Street, could be in place through Wednesday.

City shuts down 70th Street for pavement repairs near East High School, Seacrest Field
Lincoln's own 'Property Brothers' work to revitalize neglected buildings

City officials are suggesting that northbound traffic follow 33rd Street from Nebraska 2 to Sheridan Boulevard as a detour route. The southbound lane of 27th Street remains open.

Another major arterial, 70th Street, closed to traffic in both directions between South Street and A Street on Sept. 20. The necessary pavement repairs are expected to be wrapped up this week. 

While 70th Street is closed, the city is suggesting 56th and 84th streets as detour routes.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

13 reported killed as protests-hit Iran targets dissident sites in Iraqi Kurdistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News