Add northbound 27th Street to north-south Lincoln arterials closed for emergency repairs

Commuters' choices to reach O Street from south Lincoln are growing more limited.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities closed northbound 27th Street at Nebraska 2 for emergency water main repairs on Thursday morning. The closure, which extends from Nebraska 2 to Stockwell Street, could be in place through Wednesday.
City officials are suggesting that northbound traffic follow 33rd Street from Nebraska 2 to Sheridan Boulevard as a detour route. The southbound lane of 27th Street remains open.
Another major arterial, 70th Street, closed to traffic in both directions between South Street and A Street on Sept. 20. The necessary pavement repairs are expected to be wrapped up this week.
While 70th Street is closed, the city is suggesting 56th and 84th streets as detour routes.
PhotoFiles: Historic street scenes of Lincoln
Shops Along 11th Street
People fill the sidewalks to do some window shopping on 11th Street in the early 1900s.
Journal Star file photo
Tartarrex Pageant
Residents line the streets of Lincoln in July during the Tartarrex Pageant in 1889.
Journal Star file photo
West O Street
Store fronts line the streets of West O and 13th in 1902.
Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Streets in 1885
In 1885, Lincoln National Bank occupied the northeast corner of 11th and O, known as the Richards Block. The structure burned down in the spring of 1898. The replacement building later was occupied by another bank, the Continental National, which became part of First National Bank.
Journal Star file photo
Shopping the Streets
Businesses sell merchandise on the streets of Lincoln during the early 1900s.
Journal Star file photo
11th Street in 1927
Looking south on 11th Street, one could say the buildings on the right have withstood the test of time, but those on the left have disappeared. At the time of the photo, the building in the right foreground was the Savoy Hotel. Built in 1891 as the Merchants Hotel, it was renamed the Ledwith House and in 1908 the Savoy. Also disappearing over time were the streetcar lines that were replaced by bus routes.
Journal Star file photo
Early businesses in Lincoln
This photo shows 10th and O Streets in Lincoln in 1870. Few realize Lincoln is a planned city, with the plat drawn in 1867.
Journal Star file photo
10th and O streets
This early 1900s photo shows the new First National Bank building on the southeast corner of 10th and O. The eight-story skyscraper was said to have been the first steel-framed building in Lincoln, replacing the bank's brick building that had been demolished in 1911.
Journal Star file photo
Burlington Route Ticket Office
People gather in front of the Burlington Route Ticket Office with their horses and carriages during the early years of Lincoln.
Journal Star file photo
Early Lincoln Bank
Area residents travel past the Capitol Bank on horses and carriages in the 1890s as a streetcar moves past storefronts in the distance.
Journal Star file photo
Horse Drawn Carriages
Early Lincoln businesses sell to area residents as horse-drawn carriages line the streets of the developing city.
Journal Star file photo
O Street in 1910
Snow fills the streets of Lincoln in January 1910. Transportation for shoppers visiting O Street included streetcars and horse-drawn sleighs.
Journal Star file photo
South on Ninth Street
This picture taken from the State Journal building in 1949 shows the old city hall building that was used as the post office and includes the four-story Humphrey hardware store building. Today, nearly all of the other structures have either been torn down and replaced or remodeled.
Journal Star file photo
Bradfield Drive
Although this Lincoln residential area has changed a lot since 1917, some identifying characteristics still exist such as street islands, lamps and brick paving.
Journal Star file photo
Early Lincoln High School
This photo shows one of Lincoln's earliest high schools as the city continues to grow in 1880.
Journal Star file photo
Street Cars
Streetcars travel down 10th and O Streets in 1912.
Journal Star file photo
