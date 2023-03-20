The owners of acreages on 445 acres in southeast Lincoln the city wants to annex urged the City Council on Monday to hold off, arguing they’d have less fire protection than they do with a rural fire department.

There’s been significant opposition to the city’s plan to annex the land — which has 77 homes on acreages generally in the area bounded by 70th and 84th streets and Pine Lake and Yankee Hill roads.

On Monday, during a public hearing before the council, which will vote on the issue March 27, residents focused largely on what they fear will be less-robust fire protection once they’re part of the city.

Several people, including members of the Southeast Rural Fire District, said because there are no fire hydrants around the acreages, Lincoln Fire and Rescue won't be able to fight large fires because it does not have tankers that hold enough water.

Heidi Haynes said her land sits near railroad tracks, which pose a risk to her home.

“God forbid there’s a fire on those railroad tracks,” she said. “I don’t think Lincoln Fire and Rescue has the ability to fight those fires.”

City officials disagreed, saying one of the main reasons they considered the unusual prospect of initiating the annexation — rather than waiting for developers planning new housing or commercial developments to request it — is there’s a new fire station at 66th Street and Pine Lake Road.

“There will be excellent fire response from Lincoln Fire and Rescue because the station is right there,” said Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Director David Cary. “The level of service they’ll get is top-notch.”

While it’s true Lincoln’s fire department doesn’t have tankers, as rural departments do, the response time of 1 to 2 minutes would allow firefighters to catch most fires and extinguish them where they started, preventing flames from engulfing a home, said Fire Chief Dave Engler.

His department now extinguishes 82% of fires in the room where they start, he said.

Fire rigs carry 500 gallons of water, while the Southeast Rural Fire District, which now services the acreages, has tankers that carry 12,000 gallons, according to Jeremy Quist, the rural district's assistant chief.

Annexing so many acres will take that land off the rural district's tax rolls, making it harder to support the fire station that serves not only those acreages but others in the area, said Robyn Quist, who is president of the rural fire district's board.

It would be better if the city waited until all the area to the new South Beltway was ready to be annexed, she said.

“That’s what we would like to have happen,” she said. “Wait till you’re ready to take it all.”

This is the first time in five years the city has sought to annex land without being asked to, but Cary noted that the land would join 542 acreages already within city limits.

The city wants to annex the area because it’s essentially been surrounded by city property since October 2020. Unlike areas farther south, there’s substantial infrastructure in place around the land in question, Cary said.

Arterials in the area have all been improved and new schools — Wysong Elementary School and Moore Middle School and the soon to open Standing Bear High School — are nearby.

“We have an awful lot of urbanized services already in place,” he said.

People who live in areas that are annexed tend to see their property taxes rise. In addition, they have to pay the city’s wheel tax, license their pets and, while they will have access to city services such as water and sewer, they have to pay for the connections.

That’s central to residents' concerns about fire service, because until they decide to pay for those water and sewer connections, there wouldn’t be any fire hydrants.

Cary said city officials have tried to work with acreage owners, holding several public meetings. They also delayed bringing the annexation request forward for several months and timed it so that homeowners wouldn’t immediately have to pay increased taxes.

Although fire protection dominated their concerns, residents raised other concerns, including increased property taxes and their ability to keep the animals and the rural lifestyle they now enjoy.

“A lot of this is about the freedom we have in this area, that’s really what everybody is upset about,” said Matthew Nielsen, who has pigs, goats, dogs, geese and chicken on the land he and his wife own.

