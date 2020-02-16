AARP gifting a Lincoln park an outdoor fitness-focused gym for adults

Lincoln's Woods Park will have a fitness-focused outdoor gym for adults near the park's jungle gym this summer, thanks to the AARP, city parks officials said.

AARP will build the FitLot, as it's called, as a gift and will donate money to help Lincoln Parks and Recreation staff fund three years of programming at the fitness station, said J.J. Yost of the parks department.

AARP officials want to build a FitLot in all 50 states to promote the benefits of indoor exercise training while being outside — and making them free and accessible to people, according to the FitLot website.

With an elliptical, pull-up bars and other equipment, the FitLot station is designed for group workouts, he said.

Parks officials want the station by the picnic shelter and playground area, near the middle of the park on the west side, he said.

"There's some idea it works well to be in some proximity, but not too close, to a playground, so you don't have children spilling over into the FitLot while it's being actively used," Yost told the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

