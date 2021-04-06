A wake-up call: Lincoln looks to muster tougher flood defenses along Salt Creek

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities staff continue to review possible changes to the regulations governing drainage on new developments. Among the changes recommended by the study is a requirement for builders to make the base floor of newly constructed homes an additional foot higher.

After Eckert and his colleagues learned the Climate Action Plan included adopting those requirements, he testified in opposition to the section of the plan that would implement the Salt Creek study's recommendations.

Eckert believes the city has not given enough attention to the physical flood protections such as the 16 dams or fully explored how much changing regulations might drive up the price of new housing, he said.

Further analysis may prove that building dams would bring a level of protection that's not worth the investment, he said.

Since the action plan was amended, the city has agreed to further explore the cost of those regulations, which would ultimately be voted on by the City Council, and will perform a full cost-benefit examination of building new dams or reservoirs.

Building dams would likely hinge on federal funding to pair with local contributions.