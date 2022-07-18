A surge in COVID-19 cases means city of Lincoln employees must again be masked

Thanks to a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted health department officials to change the risk dial to indicate a high risk of virus spread, city employees must again wear masks.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Thursday updated the city's "Pandemic Preparedness in the Workplace Policy" again requiring that employees mask up when interacting with co-workers, members of the public or in meetings with more than two people.

This is the first time since February that city employees have had to wear masks.

In December, the mayor lifted a city mask mandate, but the requirement remained for city employees. Then in January, as the Omicron variant surged, the city’s mask mandate was reinstated.

That was lifted in February as cases dropped, and city officials have not had to wear masks since the end of that month – the last time the risk dial was in orange range.

Last week, after cases rose sharply, hitting a nearly five-month high with a 20% increase over the previous week and the highest weekly total since the week ending Feb. 12, local health department officials raised the risk dial to the low-orange range.

The rise in cases is likely being driven by more infectious variants of the omicron strain of the disease. Local health officials say subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are driving the rise in cases in Lancaster County.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the department is not considering instituting a citywide mask mandate or any other directed health measures at this time, but the rise in the risk dial does change recommended guidance.

It's now recommended that people wear masks in indoor settings when they can't keep their distance from others and also when they have potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Lopez also encouraged people to get vaccinated if they haven't been and to get a booster shot if they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all people ages 6 months and older.

City employees don’t need to wear masks in private offices or cubicles if the employee is alone.

The city policy has been in effect in some form since June 3, 2020, when the city first required face coverings for all employees, more than a month before local health department officials issued its first mask mandate.