A rude awakening: How bad might traffic get when trains begin rolling through south Lincoln

Roger Figard, executive director of the county-city Railroad Transportation Safety District, said BNSF and OPPD told city leaders that they hoped to run trains through south Lincoln outside of morning and afternoon rush hours.

But freight trains don't follow published schedules.

"With rail service resuming, it is critical for motorists to remember trains can run at any time and in any direction," BNSF spokeswoman Amy Casas said.

Ever since BNSF reached the deal to deliver coal to the Nebraska City plant, work has focused on returning the Arbor Line to life.

Growth has pushed more and more Lincoln residents south of the tracks since trains last ran regularly along the route. And, until the South Beltway opens, traffic will remain heavy on Nebraska 2, providing a complicating factor even though the rail line and highway never intersect.

A 50-page traffic analysis details the number of cars likely to be stopped at unique crossings at different points in the day — 372 cars alone at 56th and Old Cheney if a train has the gates down for 5 minutes at 5:15 p.m. But it also points out where all those stopped cars are likely to wait.

