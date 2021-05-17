A little history in the making: Bowers first openly gay council chairman

Beckius, who was on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission before beating Republican Roy Christensen in the general election earlier this month, said having three openly gay members on the council says something about the city.

“I think it says Lincoln is open to leaders of all colors and stripes and I think it does turn a corner in a way,” he said. “What matters most is our ability to serve the community, no matter who we are.”

For the first time since the council began a hybrid system of electing three at-large and four according to geographic districts, Democrats won all the at-large seats.

Bowers, a school social worker, said had he had more LGBTQ role models growing up it would have given him more confidence to pursue the goals he’s now pursuing. He didn’t run for office because he was gay, but because he wanted to make Lincoln a better place to live. He has announced his candidacy for state Legislature.

Bowers said his priorities moving forward as a councilman are to help Lincoln recover from the pandemic, and make sure it remains a strong, resilient city. One of Beckius’ top priorities is housing affordability.

But Imse said representation also is important.