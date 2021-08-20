A bad combination: increasing jail population and spiking COVID cases

Johnson and members of the court system, law enforcement, probation and community corrections met with the County Board last week to discuss what steps they should take going forward. One of those will be to restart what had been regular meetings with all those groups during the pandemic.

“That team did such a good job,” Flowerday said. “We need to do it again if we’re going to keep people in our custody and care safe.”

The efforts to jail fewer people included putting more people on house arrest or probation, authorizing more public recognizance bonds (being released without posting money), and trying to cite and release as many people as possible.

Early in the pandemic, Johnson said, part of the population drop was likely because so much shut down and everybody stayed home.

It stayed lower because of the efforts of law enforcement and the court system.

Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin said deputies scrutinized those arrested on misdemeanors in an effort to cite and release more non-violent offenders. But that carries risks, he told the county board.

“We still need to protect the public and make sure the bad guys aren't getting out,” he said.