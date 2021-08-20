A bad combination: increasing jail population and spiking COVID cases

The director of Lancaster County Corrections is watching two trend lines — the spike in local COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant, and an increasing county jail population.
And it’s making him nervous.
“It concerns me greatly,” Brad Johnson said. “It diminishes the precautions, the efforts we’ve taken to try to limit our exposure and control the virus within the facility. Ultimately, me and my team are tasked with trying to keep the individuals — staff and inmates — safe and healthy. And it is becoming more of a challenge.”
Last year, during the height of the pandemic, the Lancaster County Jail avoided large outbreaks, a combination of efforts Johnson and his team took — mandating masks and quarantining inmates — and those of law enforcement, the courts and community corrections to keep as many people out of jail as possible.
Those efforts were largely successful: As of February, of the 280 inmates they’d tested, 36 tested positive for the virus, Johnson said. None had been hospitalized. Out of 235 staff members, just 36 tested positive (not all were tested). One was hospitalized.
Last spring, when much of the country closed down, the jail’s average daily population plummeted from 588 in March 2020 to 463 in April and 442 in May.
It began creeping up again and by winter 2020 — when cases began to spike again — it reached a peak of 589 — still significantly below the previous three years and the most Johnson said he can house and still quarantine effectively.
The number of inmates began decreasing again, and, for a while, the pandemic seemed to be waning with the availability of vaccines.
Then the delta variant began to take hold. Last week, the health department raised its COVID-19 risk dial for the fourth straight week, this time to the orange or “high” range as the county recorded nearly 700 cases and hospitalizations and deaths continued to increase sharply.
The jail’s numbers also began to creep up again.
The average number of people booked into jail increased nearly 74% over the same time last year and the number of people who stayed in jail increased 33%, Johnson said.
The average daily population from April-June 2020 to the same period this year increased 23.5%.
In June of this year, the average daily population was 581. In July, it was 617. One day last week, the jail housed 670 inmates.
“That’s quite high,” said Lancaster County Board member Sean Flowerday. “Even without COVID concerns ... we can see the (point) where we would have to send inmates to other county jails. Obviously, we want to avoid that.”
Johnson and members of the court system, law enforcement, probation and community corrections met with the County Board last week to discuss what steps they should take going forward. One of those will be to restart what had been regular meetings with all those groups during the pandemic.
“That team did such a good job,” Flowerday said. “We need to do it again if we’re going to keep people in our custody and care safe.”
The efforts to jail fewer people included putting more people on house arrest or probation, authorizing more public recognizance bonds (being released without posting money), and trying to cite and release as many people as possible.
Early in the pandemic, Johnson said, part of the population drop was likely because so much shut down and everybody stayed home.
It stayed lower because of the efforts of law enforcement and the court system.
Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin said deputies scrutinized those arrested on misdemeanors in an effort to cite and release more non-violent offenders. But that carries risks, he told the county board.
“We still need to protect the public and make sure the bad guys aren't getting out,” he said.
During Thursday’s meeting with the county board, probation supervisor Shannon Morgan said putting people on probation who might not normally be there was a mixed bag.
“Some did really well,” she said. “Others didn’t.”
District Court Judge Susan Strong told the board that taking such steps puts stress on probation and community corrections officials, whose caseloads increase, and some people weren’t successful and reoffended fairly quickly.
The concerns caused by the pandemic are exacerbating general concerns about the increasing jail population.
Built in 2013, the jail’s capacity is 786, but the demographics and needs of inmates can affect capacity.
Recently, the portion of the jail for women and the areas for inmates with special needs were both full.
“I can’t move those folks to other areas that may have a few more beds because it wouldn't be safe,” Johnson said. “When we start getting high (numbers) like this we start running into those challenges.”
Inmates are also staying longer: In 2019, the average daily stay was 23.5 days. This year, it’s 26.7 days.
Add the challenges of a pandemic and it gets even harder.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, people admitted to jail are separated into various cohorts to quarantine. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, exposure is limited to those people, not an entire housing pod, Johnson said.
In recent months, he’s had to reduce the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 and now 8. And he worries that may not be long enough to ensure people going into the general population are virus-free.
Corrections staff have offered vaccines to inmates since they became available in May or June. So far, about 250 inmates have gotten at least one shot, Johnson said. Sometimes inmates are released before the three-week waiting period between vaccine doses is up.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Johnson has mandated masks for staff and inmates, and neither that nor the quarantining stopped, even as community-wide numbers dropped this summer and regardless of vaccination status.
Corrections is a high-risk environment in a pandemic, he said, because inmates can’t be socially distant and staff interact closely with them.
“I just felt that there was significant risk for an outbreak within the facility and I didn't feel comfortable peeling those precautions back."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
