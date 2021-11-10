98th could become the new 84th Street in Lincoln

Margaret Reist Local government reporter Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised. Follow Margaret Reist Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the city moves east, 84th Street has morphed from the fairly open roadway on the edge of Lincoln I knew growing up to a major thoroughfare flanked by grocery stores and strip malls, restaurants and offices and its fair share of churches.

Enter South 98th Street and a project to pave 3 miles of the street from Old Cheney Road to A Street.

“It will definitely relieve pressure from 84th Street," Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said of the project. “As the city continues to move east, it’s just the next logical connection point.”

The project will include a single-lane roundabout at the future junction of South Street.

This will be the first county project using money from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Dingman said. The city organization develops the city and county transportation plan and approves projects that will use federal highway funds.

The MPO funds will pay 80% of the $3 million cost of the project, and the remaining 20% will come from the county’s engineering budget, Dingman said.

Construction on the Old Cheney-to-A paving project could begin as early as spring of 2023 and be completed by that fall.