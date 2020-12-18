73-year-old woman hit by scooter in downtown Lincoln calls on city to ban them

A 73-year-old woman who suffered a broken leg when a teenager ran into her while driving a scooter illegally on a downtown Lincoln sidewalk last month called on the Lincoln City Council to end the city's pilot program.

Adrienne Schmidt, who lives in rural Lancaster County, came downtown to meet friends Nov. 5 for the Shop the Blocks event. They were walking along P Street between 12th and 13th just after 5:15 p.m. when three teenage girls on electric scooters tried to pass them.

"I don’t remember anything except finding myself on the ground," Schmidt told the council Monday.

At the hospital emergency room, Schmidt learned she'd broken her femur and would need a hip replacement so doctors could fix the break, she said.

Scooter riders in Lincoln have taken more than 30,000 trips thus far, according to the city, and a total of three scooter incidents involving an injury have been reported to Lincoln police since the pilot program began Sept. 1.

"This was a very senseless accident," Schmidt said. "It should have never happened."

Lincoln outlaws riding scooters on sidewalks, but it has become an issue, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott has said.