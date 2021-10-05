 Skip to main content
$7 million grant program to help Lincoln-area small businesses hurt by the pandemic
$7 million grant program to help Lincoln-area small businesses hurt by the pandemic

  • Updated
Small businesses in Lincoln and Lancaster County can apply for up to $60,000 in grants to help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic over the past year, city and county officials announced Tuesday.

The small-business stabilization program will be paid for with $7 million in federal pandemic relief money, a portion of the more than $100 million the city and county got from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for up to $60,000 to prepay up to six months of rent or mortgage payments.

“Our Lincoln businesses are still working hard to recover and have not yet made up for the revenue losses related to the pandemic,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “These resources will help small businesses in Lincoln stabilize, grow and thrive.”

Steve Engel, managing partner for Buzzard Billy’s and The Starlite Lounge and president of the Lincoln Haymarket Association, said his business had to pay rent during the months they were closed because of the pandemic, he said.

Grants like those offered through the program will allow his business to make up for those losses and move forward.

City Councilman Tom Beckius said he’s happy to champion the program because it will make a big difference for small businesses.

“These grants will create ripple effects for businesses, their employees and neighborhoods well into the future," he said.

An analysis of the program predicts that for every $1 dedicated to helping small businesses, the economic impact on the community will be $1.75, said Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday.

Grant awards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, and small businesses must meet the federal requirements of the relief plan.

The city will provide details to local small businesses about how to apply for the grants over the next two weeks, and a free webinar about the program is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. The opening date to apply online is Oct. 18.

Information about the webinar and program is available at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

