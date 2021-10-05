$7 million grant program to help Lincoln-area small businesses hurt by the pandemic

Small businesses in Lincoln and Lancaster County can apply for up to $60,000 in grants to help them recover from the impacts of the pandemic over the past year, city and county officials announced Tuesday.

The small-business stabilization program will be paid for with $7 million in federal pandemic relief money, a portion of the more than $100 million the city and county got from the federal American Rescue Plan.

Businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for up to $60,000 to prepay up to six months of rent or mortgage payments.

“Our Lincoln businesses are still working hard to recover and have not yet made up for the revenue losses related to the pandemic,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “These resources will help small businesses in Lincoln stabilize, grow and thrive.”

Steve Engel, managing partner for Buzzard Billy’s and The Starlite Lounge and president of the Lincoln Haymarket Association, said his business had to pay rent during the months they were closed because of the pandemic, he said.

Grants like those offered through the program will allow his business to make up for those losses and move forward.