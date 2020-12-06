The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May launched a nationwide campaign to reform law enforcement and reignited the civil rights movement focused on racial justice.

In Lincoln, which like other cities across the country experienced several nights of intense protest and riots in late May and early June, police expedited a review of their use-of-force policies.

By the end of June, the Lincoln Police Department issued revised policies mandating officers intervene when another is acting dangerously, banning certain chokeholds, and requiring a report to be filed if a weapon is drawn in the course of duty.

The department also sped up the implementation of body cameras, put out a call for new recruits to diversify its ranks, and partnered with the Malone Community Center to establish a new committee focused on equitable policing, officer accountability and fostering community trust.

But the policy revisions and new programs put into place in the wake of the Floyd protests have not gone far enough to address the root causes that led to the civil unrest in Lincoln and elsewhere, local activists and civil rights groups say.

"What we're seeing, from our vantage point, the city leadership says a lot of the right things, but they don't back it up with action," said Danielle Conrad, executive director of ACLU of Nebraska.

As an example, Conrad pointed to a recent 5-2 vote by the Lincoln City Council to add two members to a Citizen Police Advisory Board as "the most modest, bare minimum reform" the city could make given the tenor of race relations in the U.S.

"It all feels very performative, window dressing instead of progressive reform," she added.

Activists such as Dominique Liu-Sang of the Black Leaders Movement, which coalesced in early June and has since organized and led marches, demonstrations and other community events through the summer and fall, also said city leaders have ignored calls for change.

The youth-led organization has demanded pardons for those arrested for violating curfew, pushed for a demilitarization of police, as well as for any officers with "major violations" or complaints of abuse on their disciplinary records to be immediately fired.

It has also called on city leaders to "defund LPD," shifting funding from law enforcement into programs for housing, jobs, mental health and community development.

In the weeks following the events of May 29-June 1, the Black Leaders Movement helped lead opposition to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's plan to use $625,000 in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice to hire five more officers.

The mayor said in July, however, that she rejected the idea the city needed to choose between supporting law enforcement and advocating for more equitable policing. The City Council later voted to fully fund LPD, which activists said signaled the city was not interested in working with them.

“We were told ‘Your voices will be heard,’ and we were not,” said Liu-Sang, who was among those arrested May 31 for violating curfew. “We met with various leadership — the mayor and city attorney — but all of it was pointless.”

Councilwoman Sändra Washington, one of two Black council members, defended the action, saying the city's budget process had already been shaken by the financial challenges created by the pandemic, and that calls for reform came too close to a deadline for decision-making.

“I know it seems like we have not been listening,” Washington said. “Policy change takes time, and the demands for change this summer came at the worst possible time on our calendar.”

Still, the council and mayor reallocated $150,000 more in city funds to support mental health crisis support services, something many speakers during a public comment period of the council supported, and LPD created a mental health response coordinator position in September.

LPD touts new policies

After the protests, LPD revised its use-of-force policies to ban certain neck restraints that had not been used regularly but were identified by national police reform organizations as dangerous.

With the more restrictive policies, Lincoln has taken small steps toward enacting more comprehensive change, said Katie Ryan of Campaign Zero, which advocates for the adoption of research-based best practices in law enforcement agencies.

"Our position at Campaign Zero is policies are a first step to meaningful change," Ryan said. "If we all agree we want to hold officers accountable, we first have to establish the parameters and guidelines."

Campaign Zero has tracked policy changes at 314 law enforcement agencies since Floyd's death, including in Lincoln and Omaha. Ryan said LPD now has seven of the eight restrictive policies in place that are part of its best practices model. Lincoln lacks a ban on shooting at moving vehicles, but such a policy change is under consideration, according to Campaign Zero.

In response to reform calls, the Lincoln City Council and Gaylor Baird moved to accelerate its then-phased approach to equip Lincoln police with body cameras, and the Lancaster County Board approved funding for the County Sheriff’s Office to implement its own body camera program.

All Lincoln police teams will be equipped with body cameras in January, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said, and he welcomes them.

“I want there to be body-worn cameras because it’s going to show time and time again that Lincoln police officers are doing the right things for the right reasons," the chief said. "And if they’re not, in the very rare circumstances that they’re not, it allows us an objective way to hold them accountable."

But Maghie Miller-Jenkins, who has worked to coordinate the efforts of various activist groups in Lincoln and Omaha with others in the Midwest, and Liu-Sang said those actions do not go far enough to fix the systemic problems in policing.

Miller-Jenkins said without empowering citizen-led boards to discipline officers for misconduct, the revisions to use-of-force policies do not carry much weight.

"That's literally a write-off, something you can have amended within a week," she said of LPD's decision to ban some chokeholds.

Black Leaders Movement organizers do not support body-worn cameras on officers, pointing to the shooting death of Kenneth Jones, a 35-year-old Black man, by Omaha Police in November as showing the limits of body cameras for police accountability.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, who said the fatal shooting was justified, has refused to release the footage of the Nov. 19 incident, saying he did not want the video to influence a grand jury pool.

Recent studies have found the use of body cameras did not change officers' behavior, Liu-Sang said, which formed the Black Leaders Movement's position that the devices do not improve outcomes in policing for racial minorities.

Members of the Lincoln City Council feel differently, though, saying they believe body cameras and pen-and-ink changes help provide accountability and can work to make police more transparent.

"This is about making sure that all the systems that we have offer the same level of service to everyone, the same access, the same justice," Washington said.

Significant or symbolic?

On the heels of the protests, police leadership gathered with leaders from Lincoln's Black community outside the Malone Community Center and announced a new initiative called TRACE — short for Trust, Respect, Accountability, Collaboration and Equity.

TRACE featured police representatives, city and community leaders, as well as monthly "Hold Cops Accountable" town halls, where people could speak about their own encounters with law enforcement, all part of an effort to improve community-police relations.

Washington, who sits on the TRACE committee, said she marveled at the stories people told in the Malone Center's gymnasium to a crowd that included officers and witnessed the forum's power in another event outlining the ways to file complaints about misconduct.

People wrote down their experiences, sometimes years-old interactions, in what Washington said felt like "a healing process for people who had old issues, concerns, disagreements with their treatment."

The feedback from those events informed the work of subcommittees examining the work of police in investigations, structural disparities within Lincoln and community engagement, said TRACE committee member Ishma Valenti, a Malone Center employee who also chairs "Hold Cops Accountable."

The policy subcommittee recently recommended additional changes to the police department's use-of-force policy, and other subcommittees have helped ensure timely internal affairs investigations and worked to include new trauma-informed training in the department, Valenti said.

This initiative has not only focused on police work but has also intentionally created opportunities for police to interact positively with the community, including recently giving away 530 turkeys and bags full of winter clothes and supplies, Valenti said.

Later this month, uniformed officers will hand out envelopes of cash to people as random acts of kindness to help further forge community trust in a program funded by $51,000 in anonymous donations, he said.

The efforts by TRACE and "Hold Cops Accountable" have been met with a skeptical — even critical — eye from many young Black activists in Lincoln, who said the initiative's focus seems to be more on promoting LPD than on the experience of community members or providing citizen oversight of law enforcement.

Video showing police officers and community members dancing at the Malone Center in early June has been derided by some activists as a public relations stunt that has not accomplished any kind of reform.

Miller-Jenkins said despite the name, "Hold Cops Accountable" is an organization with deep ties to the police that is "not holding anybody accountable for anything."

"It's really a pretty showpiece with minimal effectiveness," she said. "It needs to be completely revamped before the community can believe in it."

Valenti said he has heard that criticism, but he believes the most constructive ways to change policing involve working with the department.

The 30 community members involved in TRACE are not police apologists, added Valenti, who as a Black man said he has experienced police brutality in Nebraska and had encounters with Lincoln police he feels amounted to harassment.

But hearing Bliemeister say last summer that police in the U.S. have not shown that "Black lives matter," and seeing the chief and his staff work in good faith has made Valenti believe it can work: "They’re not only responsive, but they work to make sure they can do what I’m asking."

Bliemeister said TRACE builds on preexisting relationships between LPD and the Malone Center, and remains an ongoing priority for the department and necessary work in policing.

"I’m also not going to pretend to say that that is going to prevent all acts of violence, because I don’t believe that it will," Bliemeister said, stressing his department's continued focus on improving its policing.

When police fail, Valenti supports the act of protest by those outraged, but he hopes the community can channel its energy into efforts such as TRACE, seeking to enact policy changes.

“I know that isn’t very sexy for most of the public,” Valenti said. “But it’s the work getting done.”

Backlash, fatigue, perseverance

Since early summer protests at the County-City Building and state Capitol, which on multiple nights turned into violent clashes between police and individuals in the crowd of demonstrators, Black activists have led nearly three dozen protest events in all corners of Lincoln.

Those include marches drawing hundreds of participants, on Sheridan Boulevard, through central Lincoln, and in the Havelock neighborhood, which have gone off without any issues. There have also been smaller demonstrations attended by just a few dozen people.

But the actions of what LPD referred to in its review of the events as "criminal actors (who) used the peaceful protesters as cover for their criminal efforts," continue to follow the movement, and unfairly so, according to several protesters.

"The problem was that once the movement became organized and was able to stop those bad actors, the damage had already been done," said Kieran Wilson, who has attended events and spoken to the City Council several times this year.

"The public still refers to the local BLM efforts as 'violent,' despite over six months of peaceful protests and civic action that says otherwise," he added.

Liu-Sang said the same people who wanted to peacefully protest George Floyd's death in late May at events that descended into violence were still out protesting a week later when those who would co-opt their efforts for their own purposes were nowhere to be seen.

"Many people want to stereotype and call us criminals, which fits their agenda," she said.

The label placed on the protest movement also led to a group of state senators, all Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, to propose stiffening penalties for protesters who cause serious property damage or bodily injury, obstruct traffic, or hit a law enforcement officer with a bottle.

At the late October news conference, Miller-Jenkins confronted Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, one of the supporters of the proposed legislation, saying it would criminalize peaceful protests, too.

Brewer and other conservative state lawmakers said the effort would be targeting violent protests only, but Miller-Jenkins said the legislation is part of what she feels is a growing backlash against Black activism.

"Society is tired of listening to us," Miller-Jenkins said. "But for you to tell us how to perform our First Amendment rights is to put a shackle on our First Amendment rights."

Liu-Sang said as winter nears, the energy and attention of the Black Leaders Movement has turned to opposing whatever form the bill may take, and running candidates for local offices rather than organizing further protests and marches.

Liu-Sang has announced her intention to seek a seat on the City Council, while Miller-Jenkins said she plans to run for the Lincoln Board of Education.

The daily trauma of fighting for equality has also taken its toll over the last six months, she added, with some being leery of being brutalized in a protest, arrested, or worse. "It's not easy, and it's not for everyone," she said.

If there is a silver lining to 2020, both Liu-Sang and Miller-Jenkins said the ongoing push for racial justice has raised awareness in the community and exposed what work still needs to be done.

Racist slurs have been painted on trucks, activists have been called the N-word "like it's the 1940s," Liu-Sang said, and even the words Black Lives Matter have become polarizing between activists and supporters of law enforcement.

Miller-Jenkins said the work will continue to "engender people on the idea of human dignity."

"People that were racist before are still racist now, but you see them because it's almost become OK to be in-your-face racist," she said. "It's good for us, though, because it's easier to fight something you can see."

PROTESTS: A LOOK BACK AFTER 6 MONTHS

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

