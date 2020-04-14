$5 per trip, anywhere in Lincoln: City's on-demand van service pilot launches next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln's first city-run, on-demand transit service will begin driving riders anywhere across town for $5 a trip next week, city officials said Tuesday.

The VanLNK program allows riders to hail a van by smartphone app and designating their pickup location and destination.

A software system will assign a driver to optimize a given route for the users, so some riders may share all or part of their trip, the website said.

City officials initially sought to roll out the program in the summer specifically for users of the city's Handi-Van program, those residents with disabilities or who are otherwise unable to ride city buses.

Handi-Van users have for years had to schedule their rides in advance.

But officials decided to move up the pilot program to launch Monday and to expand service to all riders after the pandemic led to decreased ridership and cutbacks in the StarTran bus schedule, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott.

StarTran buses now run only every hour instead of every half-hour and have reduced hours on weekdays.