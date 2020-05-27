23 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lancaster County reported 23 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday but no new deaths from COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total number of cases has risen to 1,120, and the death toll remains at nine.

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the county's overall rate of positive tests remained at 7.9% and continues to be lower than the state and national rates.

Local residents comprise a larger portion of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lincoln with 23 of the 35 people receiving care Wednesday being Lancaster County residents, Lopez said.

By comparison, 31 of the 37 people hospitalized four weeks ago were from outside the county, Lopez said. That coincided with a large outbreak in Grand Island.

On Wednesday, 12 patients required ventilators, and the hospitals still had the capacity to treat new patients even as they have gradually increased the number of elective surgeries, Lopez said.

She remains confident in the local hospitals' ability to deal with a regional outbreak if it arose, she said.