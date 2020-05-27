You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
23 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County
View Comments
editor's pick

23 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County

Virus

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

Lancaster County reported 23 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday but no new deaths from COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. 

The county's total number of cases has risen to 1,120, and the death toll remains at nine. 

Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said the county's overall rate of positive tests remained at 7.9% and continues to be lower than the state and national rates.

Local residents comprise a larger portion of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lincoln with 23 of the 35 people receiving care Wednesday being Lancaster County residents, Lopez said.

By comparison, 31 of the 37 people hospitalized four weeks ago were from outside the county, Lopez said. That coincided with a large outbreak in Grand Island.

On Wednesday, 12 patients required ventilators, and the hospitals still had the capacity to treat new patients even as they have gradually increased the number of elective surgeries, Lopez said. 

She remains confident in the local hospitals' ability to deal with a regional outbreak if it arose, she said. 

Contact tracers identified five more Lancaster County cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at the Smithfield meatpacking plant in Crete for a total of 313, she said. 

No new cases have been linked to meatpacking plants in Lancaster County, she said.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 should continue to seek testing, she said.

Additional testing for racial and ethnic minorities, who have been disproportionately affected by the virus, will be done Friday at Lincoln High School from 1-3 p.m. Bryan Health's mobile testing unit, along with representatives from the community's cultural centers, will staff the testing site. 

Testing will be done by appointment only, Lopez said.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Photos: The scene in Lincoln 