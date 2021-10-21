$23 million in federal pandemic aid earmarked for grants, events to draw people to Lincoln

Lincoln and Lancaster County will distribute $23 million in federal pandemic relief to help the tourism industry hard hit by the pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

"To say that 2020 was a difficult year is an understatement,” said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lodging tax collections dropped 49% from 2019 to 2020, he said, and the occupation rate of hotels from January to June in 2020 was down 46% compared with the same time in 2019.

City and county officials plan to address the loss in two ways:

* $6 million will go to events and attractions that will draw people to Lincoln. The County Visitors Promotion Advisory Committee, which advises the County Board in administering lodging tax proceeds, will distribute the money.

* $17 million will be distributed through a competitive grant program for nonprofits such as foundations, sports organizations, arts and cultural organizations, and business districts recognized by the city.