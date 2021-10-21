$23 million in federal pandemic aid earmarked for grants, events to draw people to Lincoln

Lincoln and Lancaster County will distribute $23 million in federal pandemic relief to help the tourism industry hard hit by the pandemic, officials announced Thursday.
"To say that 2020 was a difficult year is an understatement,” said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Lodging tax collections dropped 49% from 2019 to 2020, he said, and the occupation rate of hotels from January to June in 2020 was down 46% compared with the same time in 2019.
City and county officials plan to address the loss in two ways:
* $6 million will go to events and attractions that will draw people to Lincoln. The County Visitors Promotion Advisory Committee, which advises the County Board in administering lodging tax proceeds, will distribute the money.
* $17 million will be distributed through a competitive grant program for nonprofits such as foundations, sports organizations, arts and cultural organizations, and business districts recognized by the city.
A committee of city and county officials and members of related boards and commissions will review the proposals based on their economic impact, connection to existing city and county planning, and the ability to demonstrate a negative impact or delay caused by the pandemic.
Priority will be given to projects in low-income areas of the city hardest hit by the pandemic. Some funds may also be set aside for publicly owned projects, such as those included in Downtown Lincoln’s master plan, such as a music district, said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
But city officials wanted to allow others to bring their ideas forward.
A request for “letters of interest” is available at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP.
“These federal funds provide us with opportunities to support attractions and areas that were hard hit or delayed by the pandemic but are now poised to make our city even more vibrant and enjoyable for our residents and for visitors,” Gaylor Baird said.
This is the fourth grant program announced by city and county officials using a portion of the $108 million in American Rescue Plan funds the city and county received as part of the massive federal relief plan.
Last month, city officials announced they’d disperse $12 million through a competitive grant program for higher education institutions, public-private partnerships and nonprofits offering programs to help train workers hard hit by the pandemic.
Earlier this month, city and county officials announced they’ll distribute $7 million in grants for small businesses affected by the pandemic and they’ll use another $3 million for yet-to-be determined business assistance.
In August, the city and county made $15 million in grant money available to human service agencies with a focus on those that serve families’ basic needs such as food stability, violence prevention, mental health needs and equity.
“I’m eager to see all the ways our community will deploy American Rescue Plan dollars to add to our community’s vibrancy and success,” Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
