213 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County

Lancaster County health officials reported 213 new coronavirus cases as the local hospitals cared for a pandemic-record number of COVID-19 patients on Thursday.

Lincoln hospitals treated 94 patients with the virus Thursday, including 46 county residents and seven who needed ventilators, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release.

The county didn't report any new deaths from COVID-19 Thursday with the death toll remaining at 50.

Overall, the county's pandemic case total reached 10,455 with 4,320 documented recoveries, according to the Health Department.

The county continued to have a positivity rate near 25% this week, a rate that would mark Lancaster County's highest of the pandemic if it holds.

By comparison, the county had a weekly positivity rate of 2.8% in late June.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez are expected to provide a briefing on the local coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

