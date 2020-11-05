 Skip to main content
213 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County
213 new coronavirus cases reported in Lancaster County

Lancaster County health officials reported 213 new coronavirus cases as the local hospitals cared for a pandemic-record number of COVID-19 patients on Thursday. 

Lincoln hospitals treated 94 patients with the virus Thursday, including 46 county residents and seven who needed ventilators, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said in a news release. 

The county didn't report any new deaths from COVID-19 Thursday with the death toll remaining at 50. 

Overall, the county's pandemic case total reached 10,455 with 4,320 documented recoveries, according to the Health Department. 

The county continued to have a positivity rate near 25% this week, a rate that would mark Lancaster County's highest of the pandemic if it holds.

By comparison, the county had a weekly positivity rate of 2.8% in late June. 

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Health Department Director Pat Lopez are expected to provide a briefing on the local coronavirus response Friday afternoon.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

