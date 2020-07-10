2 Lincoln recycling sites close, 2 more slated for closure this month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Lincoln recycling collection sites have closed, and two mores sites are set for closure this month as the city consolidates its local collection sites from 19 to four or five by year's end.

Sites at A & J Recycling at 3250 N. 20th St. closed, and recyclers there should take their items to the North 48th Street Transfer Station at 5101 N. 48th St.

The Gere Branch Library site at 2400 S. 56th St. has also closed. Recyclers used to going there should instead take their items to the Lincoln East High School parking lot at 70th and A streets.

Later this month, the city will close sites at Trabert Hall, at 12th and South streets, and the Pepsi-Cola Distribution Facility at 1901 Windhoek Drive, the release said.

Trabert Hall recyclers should instead go to Leon's Gourmet Grocer at 32nd and South streets, and Pepsi-Cola site recyclers should go to the Russ' Market at 33rd Street and Nebraska 2.

