2 affordable housing projects appear to have Lincoln council support

The Lincoln City Council on Monday signaled it would approve $36 million in housing revenue bonds for two projects — one in southwest Lincoln and the other on the Pershing Center block — a first step necessary for the developers to apply for federal affordable housing tax credits.

Hoppe Homes is asking the city to approve $18 million in housing revenue bonds to get tax credits for a project that would eventually have about 650 apartments, townhomes and single-family homes on about 47 acres near South Folsom Street and West Pioneers Boulevard.

Omaha-based White Lotus also is asking the city to approve $18 million in housing revenue bonds, which it would use to get affordable housing tax credits to help fund the redevelopment of the Pershing Center block in downtown Lincoln.

The funding mechanism — the city acts as a conduit for the revenue bonds, which the developer uses to apply for federally tax-exempt affordable housing tax credits issued through the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority — has been used to help finance several affordable housing projects in Lincoln, one of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's priorities.

Once NIFA approves the tax credits, the city issues the housing revenue bonds and the developer uses the tax credits to pay off the bonds.

The same funding mechanism was used for several other recent affordable housing projects in Lincoln, including Gatehouse Row, a 98-unit affordable housing apartment complex on nearly nine acres at 36th and R streets on the west end of Wyuka Cemetery; a 192-unit apartment complex an Indiana company plans to build near Southwest 27th and West B streets; and an affordable housing project that’s part of Victory Park on the VA campus near 70th and O streets.

The resolutions approved unanimously Monday by the council will allow developers of the two latest projects to move forward with the tax credit applications.

Councilman Bennie Shobe said the projects represent efforts to create more affordable housing, which will make the community stronger.

White Lotus plans to demolish Pershing Center and transform the block with 100 affordable housing units, a small retail space, a wellness center, a child care center, underground parking and community green space.

It also calls for a new, 90,000-square-foot library that would replace the existing Bennett Martin Library downtown, though the city needs a successful bond issue to help pay for it.

Hoppe, through a subsidiary called SOFO Housing LLC, plans to develop the land it bought from Hope Reformed Church in southwest Lincoln in two phases.

Known as Foxtail Meadows, the first phase of the project will include about 170 row house-style townhomes, 27 single-family homes and 144 apartments. The second phase would include another 74 row houses, 23 single-family homes and another 144 apartments.

About 170 units would be affordable for people who meet certain income guidelines.

