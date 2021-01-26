14 questions answered on what to expect after Lincoln's record 14-inch January snowfall

For Lincoln residents, it comes down to the luck of the draw.

When should residents file complaints about problems on their street?

More than 100 complaints about snow-covered streets poured into the city's online complaint site, UpLNK, in the first hours after the storm.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said residents should allow crews another day to continue their work before filing complaints about their street conditions.

Where did the storm rank in the record books?

The Lincoln Airport recorded 14.5 inches of snow on Monday, with another 0.3 inches falling in the early Tuesday morning hours.

It's the first time in over 20 years that Lincoln has received a foot of snow in a single day.

In Minneapolis, where digging out from storms is a badge of honor, there have been only two days in the last 20 years with a foot or more of snow.

Where does all the snow go?