14 questions answered on what to expect after Lincoln's record 14-inch January snowfall

Moving nearly 15-inch-deep snow from the 2,600-lane miles of Lincoln streets has become a major undertaking for the city.
The second-largest snow in 72 years of record-keeping -- remember that 19-inch snow in February 1965? -- closed schools and businesses for a second straight day on Tuesday.
By late afternoon, arterials were in decent shape, but while some of the 112 crews have moved into residential areas, many of Lincoln's side streets resembled terrain best suited for sled dogs.
Until crews can get to all side streets, residents without an all-wheel drive vehicle -- or a team of sled dogs -- aren't likely to make it to work or school.
Here's a flurry of questions this historic snowstorm has raised.
When does the city anticipate clearing residential streets?
The snow stopped at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and thus marked the zero hour Tim Byrne and his snow-clearing team use in determining progress in their plowing efforts.
Contractors continue the tedious work of clearing residential streets in the 69 subdistricts identified by the city, said Byrne, who oversees winter operations for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities.
He hopes to complete residential operations within 36 hours (late Wednesday night), with contractors and city crews continuing to make multiple passes on streets citywide.
Residential street plowing is the slowest operation because of the complications of on-street parking, the network of intersections and winding roads in some areas.
What role the timing of clearing streets will have on the reopening of schools remained unclear. Lincoln Public Schools were closed Monday and Tuesday.
How can I check plowing progress?
Visit snowfighting.lincoln.ne.gov to see a map showing plowing efforts.
Are new policies speeding up the process to clear residential areas?
About half of the crews working to clear city streets during this snowstorm are private contractors working under the city's pilot snow-removal program.
The program implemented this winter deploys contractors to residential streets as needed while the city's plowing fleet focuses on arterials and bus routes.
Previously, city crews were responsible for plowing residential streets, but the work waited until after they had finished the main thoroughfares.
"It would have been sometime (Tuesday) evening before we would have started residential streets," Byrne said.
With crews getting to some residential streets while snow was still falling Monday, Byrne noted the benefits for residents and emergency crews. Of course, some side streets get hit first ... and some side streets get hit last.
For Lincoln residents, it comes down to the luck of the draw.
When should residents file complaints about problems on their street?
More than 100 complaints about snow-covered streets poured into the city's online complaint site, UpLNK, in the first hours after the storm.
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said residents should allow crews another day to continue their work before filing complaints about their street conditions.
Where did the storm rank in the record books?
The Lincoln Airport recorded 14.5 inches of snow on Monday, with another 0.3 inches falling in the early Tuesday morning hours.
It's the first time in over 20 years that Lincoln has received a foot of snow in a single day.
In Minneapolis, where digging out from storms is a badge of honor, there have been only two days in the last 20 years with a foot or more of snow.
Where does all the snow go?
Snow on Lincoln's side streets will get pushed to the curb and may bury some cars parked illegally, but the bigger challenge for city crews is removing snow in the urban districts where they have less real estate to push the powder off to.
The city will shift to snow removal operations in its business districts beginning Wednesday night.
To truck the excess snow out of business districts like downtown or Havelock, crews will need four nights of work to finish the job, Byrne said.
Crews will stockpile the snow at various locations across the city and "let spring take care of it," he said.
While parking is banned in those urban districts, free overnight parking will be available in the city's Center Park Garage, 11th and N streets, and the Green 2 Garage, 530 P St.
Did the snow slow down Lincoln's first responders?
Lincoln police paired up officers in SUVs during the storm to provide immediate backup in case they needed it, Capt. Danny Reitan said.
Snowy streets delayed response to some calls, and stalled cars slowed some fire engines as they responded to emergencies.
Lincoln police on Monday received 1,600 calls for service, compared to 1,050 on the previous Monday, Jan. 18. But they responded to only 22 crashes.
Vehicles stuck in intersections and stalled in the middle of the street largely drove up calls for service Monday, Reitan said.
Acting Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief David Engler said his department staffed more ambulances Monday because of the potential for delayed response.
They received 88 emergency calls on Monday, compared to 75 on a normal day, Engler said.
How were drivers dealing with the roads on Tuesday?
Lincoln police reported only five traffic crashes by 1 p.m. Tuesday, compared with 24 total on Jan. 19.
How is the residential parking ban working?
Parking remains banned on the odd-numbered side of residential streets, the rule that will apply for all storms in 2021 (an odd-numbered year).
Plow drivers clearing streets are accustomed to working around vehicles and occasionally report illegally parked cars to police, Byrne said.
What should people expect from bus service?
StarTran returned to normal operations Tuesday after ending service early on Monday for the first time in 47 years due to weather.
Ten of the fleet's 18 buses had become stuck on their routes Monday afternoon before the city called buses in off the roads at 3:30 p.m.
"Please expect some delays due to the storm," Elliott said.
Where can I call for help shoveling my sidewalks?
You can locate the closest volunteer with the Lincoln Snow Angels on the program's map at snow.lincoln.ne.gov or call the city at 402-441-7644.
City ordinance requires sidewalks to be cleared of snow and ice by 9 a.m. the day after snowfall ends.
What does a snow like this mean for the city's winter storm budget?
The city sets aside about $4 million annually for its snowstorm operations, and the city estimates the Dec. 29 storm chewed up about $1 million, Elliott said.
With as many as 120 city and contractor crews working during this plowing operation at an estimated cost of $148 per vehicle per hour, this storm will easily surpass what was spent in December, Elliott said.
"It definitely is going to take a hit to our budget," Elliott said.
What progress has been made in Lancaster County?
Unabated winds blowing during Monday's storm quickly piled up 2- and 3-foot snow drifts after plows passed on paved county roads, Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman said.
The storm dumped enough snow she had her crews take their motor graders home with them so they wouldn't need to be rescued to resume plowing operations, she said. One crew member even used his motor grader to rescue a stranded supervisor.
Her crews expected to have paved and major arterials in the county cleared by noon Tuesday and gravel roads and subdivisions plowed by the end of Wednesday, she said.
Will more snow fall soon?
Forecasts included the potential for more snow Tuesday night. Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver encouraged residents to hunker down another day or two and avoid nonessential travel to give crews more time to clear the roads.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.