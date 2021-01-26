13 questions answered on what to expect after Lincoln's record January snowfall

StarTran returned to normal operations Tuesday after ending service early on Monday for the first time in 47 years due to weather.

Ten of the fleet's 18 buses had become stuck on their routes Monday afternoon before the city called buses in off the roads at 3:30 p.m.

"Please expect some delays due to the storm," Elliott said.

Where can I call for help shoveling my sidewalks?

You can locate the closest volunteer with the Lincoln Snow Angels on the program's map at snow.lincoln.ne.gov or call the city at 402-441-7644.

City ordinance requires sidewalks to be cleared of snow and ice by 9 a.m. the day after snowfall ends.

What does a snow like this mean for the city's winter storm budget?

The city sets aside about $4 million annually for its snowstorm operations, and the city estimates the Dec. 29 storm chewed up about $1 million, Elliott said.

With as many as 120 city and contractor crews working during this plowing operation at an estimated cost of $148 per vehicle per hour, this storm will easily surpass what was spent in December, Elliott said.