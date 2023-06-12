Officials who oversee Wyuka Cemetery asked the City Council on Monday to approve a series of zone changes that will allow them to build an all-inclusive playground as part of its efforts to upgrade and restore Lincoln’s oldest park.

Greg Osborn, Wyuka facilities director, said during planning of the restoration, they discovered zoning issues on three lots near the southwest corner of North 35th and Q streets — near the new Gatehouse Row affordable housing project.

Wyuka is asking the lots — a little more than 21,000 square feet — be rezoned from residential to public use.

The playground is among four elements of the restoration project, Osborn said. The others include improvements to a pond, restoring the original park area and installing the restored mural that adorned the front of Pershing Auditorium for 65 years.

Wyuka, which encompasses about 100 acres between O and Vine streets and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was established by the state as a public charitable organization in 1869. The trustees are appointed by the governor.

Last year, the Legislature gave the cemetery $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to refurbish the pond. Osborn said they hope to start work on that in mid-September.

Fundraising is already underway for the playground and restoration of the park with new landscaping, a bike trail connection and picnic equipment.

Those plans were already in the works when the trustees began talking to the small, dedicated group that saved the 38-by-140-foot mural with 763,000 tiles depicting 38 figures in an array of sporting, theater and dance events.

The city plans to demolish the auditorium and had no plans to keep the mural until arts advocate Liz Shea McCoy and several others raised $850,000 in four months to remove and store the tiles. The group is now working to raise $3.1 million to restore and reinstall it in Wyuka.

Osborn said they hope work on the mural can begin sometime next summer, after the pond is refurbished.

“It will be a huge project. But it will be awesome,” he said. “Wyuka educates thousands of visitors a year, not only about Wyuka but about the history of Nebraska because there’s seven or eight governors buried there, and lots of actors and things like that.”

That makes Wyuka a perfect place for the mural, he said.

“It will be a huge plus for Wyuka and Lincoln."

Photos: Pershing Center mural Pershing Center mural-trapeze artists Pershing Center mural Pershing Center mural Pershing Center mural Pershing Center mural Pershing Center mural Pershing Center mural Pershing Center mural Pershing Center mural-musicians