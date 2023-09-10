In a perfect world, the first 10 years of the Railyard — the northwestern tip of the Historic Haymarket district that runs to Pinnacle Bank Arena — would have been epitomized by the last three days of August.

"It was amazing," said Brandon Akert, owner of Gate 25, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in the midst of those three days — a fact that went mostly overlooked, given everything else that was going on.

On Aug. 29, Zach Bryan performed for a full house at Pinnacle Bank Arena. On Aug. 30, more than 92,000 people crammed into Memorial Stadium for Volleyball Day in Nebraska, and on Aug. 31, the Husker football team ushered in the Matt Rhule era with a last-second loss in Minnesota.

And each night, the Railyard offered food and drinks to those with tickets before and after the events, while also playing host to the overflow crowd, which watched the games on The Cube.

"That's exactly what we want the Railyard to be," said Greg Frayser, chief operating officer and general counsel for WRK LLC, which manages the Railyard.

Ten years in, the Railyard has had its share of iterations — some more successful than others. It's seen tenants come and go. There have been lawsuits between tenants and between the tenants and the landlord. It limped its way through the COVID-19 shutdown.

And it has continued to evolve.

The Railyard of 2013 — like a distant cousin — bears some resemblance to the current version. That will likely be the same story in 2033 when it is something different than it is today.

Yet some stories are slow to change. Husker football is played 12 weeks in the fall, while basketball and concerts — and state championship week — take up another few dozen. And for the rest of the year, the Railyard ceases to be a destination.

Akert wants that to change.

His proposal is to close Canopy Street for good between R and Q streets to create a destination with activities like sand volleyball, ice skating, pickleball and basketball.

"This does nothing for my business, but a young family could come down here and skate for an hour," he said.

That might be followed by a trip to the Mellow Mushroom for some pizza or perhaps some ice cream a block over at Scoops.

"What I'm suggesting fits the area," he said. "We can shove alcohol down everybody’s throats as much as we want, but it needs to be a community center at the end of day, a destination for everybody."

Akert brought up the idea at a late-August City Council meeting and said he has gotten a great response.

"Generally speaking, I am in favor of activating those spaces and seeing what we can do to creatively entice people to come to the Railyard and come to the Haymarket," said Lincoln City Councilman Tom Beckius.

Just as important, he has a thumbs-up from WRK.

"We took our best guess on how (the Railyard) would unfold," said Will Scott, WRK's co-founder. "But we knew the people of Lincoln would have the final say of what it should be and what it should look like. It’s been an evolving place.

"I think this is the direction that it wants to go."

Closing Canopy Street on game days is nothing new. The City Council has allowed customers to spill out from Longwells and The Cube, letting them take drinks onto Canopy Street to promote a safer environment.

Akert wants that to continue, but he also wants to use Canopy Street from Thanksgiving through Valentine's Day for ice skating, for basketball in March, when the Madness and state basketball bring people to Lincoln, and for other things like pickleball leagues and sand volleyball matches.

Beckius encourages the conversation to continue. How public spaces are used should be decided after thoughtful talks and deliberation.

"That evolution is key to making sure that those spaces remain vibrant," Beckius said. "Some things may work. Some things might not work. But as long as we keep trying things and finding out what works, that's really the goal."

With a more nimble government, Akert would have proposed installing sand volleyball courts in the month of August to coincide with the days leading up to Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

"There’s no easy way to do small things," he said. "To shut down a city street, it’s got to be huge to make it worth your time.

"... Getting them to make changes in a week is not going to happen."

Neither Scott nor Frayser will say that closing Canopy Street is necessary for the Railyard to survive, but both admit that it will make for a better place for the community.

"I think the Railyard has been a really good benefit to our community," Frayser said. "We’ve appreciated its growth. I don’t think closing (Canopy Street) is necessary for it to continue to be that.

"But it is necessary for us to take that next step and for the Railyard to be the best it can be."

