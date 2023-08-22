Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Tuesday nominated Vanessa Emlich to fill an open seat on the Lincoln Airport Authority.

If approved by the City Council, Emlich would fill the seat vacated last month by Nick Cusick, who resigned after a disagreement over the airport's budget.

“Vanessa’s desire to support strategic innovations and good governance of the airport, coupled with her commitment to public service, make her the best candidate for this vacancy,” Gaylor Baird said in a news release.

Emlich, who is the director of pharmacy audit for Prime Therapeutics and previously worked for Lufthansa Airlines, ran for one of two seats on the board that were up for election in May but finished third.

“I look forward to applying my experience in the airline industry and operations to service on the Lincoln Airport Authority board,” Emlich said in the news release. “I hope to use my unique background and skillset to expand opportunities for Lincoln and surrounding area residents to travel to other parts of the country and world.”

Cusick resigned after the July board meeting, at which the airport authority, in a 3-2 vote, approved a budget without an additional property tax levy proposed by Cusick and supported by board member Chris Stokes.

Cusick, who served on the board for more than 10 years, had proposed raising the mill levy by 0.24 of a cent, which would have generated as much as $1 million to be put into an airline recruitment fund that would be used to incentivize carriers to consider flying routes in and out of Lincoln.

"I think the timing was right," he told the Journal Star last week.

But other board members disagreed, noting that the airport is already using a 1.71-cent mill levy to finance the new terminal at the airport and local property taxpayers are facing increases thanks to valuations that went up an average of 23% this year.

Cusick was quoted in the news release announcing Emlich's nomimation saying he will "continue to be dedicated to (the) future success of the Airport Authority."

He said he met with Emlich when she was running for a seat on the board and was impressed with her research and the questions she asked.

"I believe she will make a great addition to the Lincoln Airport Authority Board."

