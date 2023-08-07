City wants to expand Lincoln's downtown business district to include Telegraph District

Downtown Lincoln is about to get bigger.

That’s assuming the City Council votes at its Aug. 14 meeting to approve two ordinances expanding the area maintained and managed by the Downtown Lincoln Association to include the Telegraph District to the east of the existing downtown.

The association contracts with the city to operate two business improvement districts — one that provides maintenance services to businesses and other property owners in the downtown area, the other that provides management services.

Maintenance includes providing such things as landscaping services, trash receptacles, benches, planters and bike racks, said Todd Ogden, Downtown Lincoln Association president and CEO.

Management services include economic development, marketing and acting as a liaison between property owners and the city.

The DLA, a nonprofit, has been around since 1967 and sometime in the 1980s created the business improvement districts. The last time the area was expanded was in 2014 to include the West Haymarket.

The process for the latest proposed expansion began in 2019 after several businesses contacted the DLA about becoming part of the business improvement districts. The process was put on hold because of the pandemic, Ogden said, but picked it up again in 2022. As part of that, the association held three open houses, conducted a survey and sent four or five mailers to impacted property owners.

The current business district includes 500 property owners and 900 businesses, Ogden said, and expanding the area to include the Telegraph District would add 80 businesses and 156 properties.

The area would grow east of 17th Street to roughly 21st Street and to Q and P streets to the north and K Street to the south.

Three property owners filed protests opposing the expansion but Assistant City Attorney and Acting Urban Development Director Tim Sieh said protests must equal 50% of property-affected owners to stop the expansion.

Several business owners testified Monday in support of expanding the business districts.

Businesses and property owners are assessed a fee for the services based on the amount of property space the front of their properties takes up on the street. Residents who own condos or owners of apartment buildings pay just 45% of the management fee.

The city matches the fees assessed to businesses, and the mayor wants to use $158,000 of additional revenue from a historic increase in property values for that purpose.

Councilman Tom Duden said he’s heard from property owners who question why they should have to pay the fee because they deal with people who are homeless camped out by their businesses, as well as the trash they leave behind.

Ogden said they take the homelessness issue seriously and several years ago began partnering with CenterPointe, which offers substance abuse treatment, to create a peer-to-peer team to address the issue and help get homeless people support and housing.

“We found out really early we can’t arrest our way out of it,” Ogden said, though the team with Centerpointe outreach workers also includes police.

“Unfortunately there’s no quick solutions,” Ogden said, but instead they try to find long-term solutions to the issue.

Ogden said as downtown becomes more and more of an urban neighborhood — the number of people living downtown is expected to grow from 3,000 in 2010 to nearly 10,000 once current development projects are finished — it’s important to make sure the DLA focuses on resident concerns.