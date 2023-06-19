Nearly $200 million in federal stimulus money the Legislature appropriated to Lincoln for a second water source is already being put to use — including more than $120 million for projects that expand and upgrade the city’s current system.

At least five projects the city had already identified in its capital improvement program in the coming years got bumped to the top of the list, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Last year, the Legislature appropriated $20 million, followed by another $177.5 million this year, to put toward the city’s efforts to find a second water source.

There's pressure to move forward quickly, at least as far as the ARPA money is concerned, because it must be used by 2026.

One of the projects that was on a longer-term plan for the city that will now get started this fiscal year is building a new main transmission line along the 98th Street corridor.

Transmission lines move water from the pumping stations into the city’s reservoirs, and that water is then distributed to households and businesses throughout the city.

Adding a transmission line along the 98th Street corridor between Holdrege and U.S. 6 was on the city capital improvement plan, something needed in the coming years to expand service as Lincoln continues to grow, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Assistant Director Donna Garden.

The capital improvement plan had earmarked $8 million for that transmission main in 2027-28.

Now that the city has decided the second water source should come from wells on the Missouri River, that transmission line will connect water coming in from the Missouri River to Lincoln's reservoirs with that from the Ashland wells coming into different reservoirs farther to the north, Garden said.

It will allow the city to use water from the Missouri to serve all of Lincoln, if, for some reason, the water from Ashland was not available, she said.

“It connects the large transmission mains from Ashland and (the) Missouri together so we can move water between the two sources,” she said. "The point is it gives us the ability to make sure water is available to all of Lincoln all the time once the Missouri is introduced."

About $35.7 million in federal stimulus money will pay for the project, according to planning documents.

The city also plans to spend $16.4 million in federal stimulus dollars to build a fifth horizontal collector well in Ashland — for which it had appropriated $1 million in 2027-28. Now, it will be done this fiscal year using ARPA dollars.

Another $9.4 million in federal money will be used to design a sixth horizontal collector well in Ashland, a project not yet on the city’s capital improvement plan.

Horizontal wells, which lie close to the bedrock, are more efficient than traditional vertical wells.

Other projects moved up the list include $50 million in upgrades to the water treatment plant in Ashland and $9 million to do preliminary work on finding and analyzing possible well sites on the Missouri.

The projects are now all part of securing the second water source along the Missouri River, Garden said.

"It's integral," she said. "We have to have these things before we can move on."

The process to find a second water source — called Water 2.0 — officially began a year ago when Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird hired the civil engineering firm Olsson and appointed an advisory committee to review options and make a recommendation to the city.

In February, the council recommended — and the mayor agreed with — developing wellfields on the Missouri River that pump treated water directly to the Capital City.

The Platte River wellfields and pumping station in Ashland were built in 1932 and will provide an adequate water supply to Lincoln for the next 25 years.

But building new wellfields and the infrastructure needed to get water to Lincoln is expected to cost $1.39 billion and take 15-20 years to complete.

Once done, the Missouri wellfields will be able to supply adequate water to Lincoln well beyond 2075, advisory council leaders said.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023