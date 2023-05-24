The state removed at least four juveniles from the Lancaster County Youth Services Center on Wednesday over a dispute about the daily rate the state pays to house them, and others are likely to be moved in the coming days.

Lancaster County officials said they were “disappointed and saddened by the recent drastic and rash decision” to remove the young people and house them farther away from their families, services, attorneys and the court system.

“Probation’s decision today threatens to unravel the years of progress made to improve the juvenile justice system,” the county said in a statement.

Nebraska State Probation pays the Youth Services Center to house young people who have been adjudicated through the juvenile court system and are awaiting final placement, as well as those who have been detained because they’ve violated their probation.

The rate issue isn’t new: County officials have said for years the state's per diem rate doesn’t fully cover the cost to house the young people, and that taxpayers shouldn't have to subsidize a cost the state is mandated to pay.

“We always try to renegotiate the rate because that rate has never covered what it costs to house these youths,” said Lancaster County Board Chairwoman Christa Yoakum.

State Court Administrator Corey Steel said State Probation was blindsided on March 23 when the county’s chief administrative officer notified probation the county was going to cancel the longstanding contract effective Monday.

Several meetings followed, and the county hasn’t accepted the compensation rate, which is based on funding approved by the Legislature, Steel said.

County officials said the current cost to house a youth is $399 per day and that’s projected to increase to $465 a day for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The current contract dates back to 2017, Steel said, and was amended in May 2021. The state had been paying $278 a day until May 1, when it increased the rate to $315 a day.

Steel said when the county notified the state it would bill the state the higher rate and charge 16% interest on any unpaid balance after 30 days, state officials decided to find other placements.

The notice from the county — when the Legislature already was in session and Probation's budget request had been submitted — meant asking for more money at that point wasn’t an option, Steel said.

Probation officials are asking judges that handled the cases to approve other housing, a process that's ongoing.

On Wednesday, the state was paying the county to house 14 young people. By Thursday afternoon, four of them had been moved to other facilities.

Steel said the goal is to have all 14 moved by the end of the week.

The number of youth at the Youth Services Center under the purview of Probation changes daily, but on Tuesday comprised more than half of the Youth Services Center’s 25 young people detained there.

While about 60% of the center’s budget comes from property tax revenue, losing the state payments — and the young people housed there — would have a significant impact on the operations of the facility, said Dennis Meyer, the county's budget and fiscal officer.

Similar discussions are happening in Douglas County, which also gave the state a 30-day notice on its contract, but negotiations are ongoing and no young people have been removed, Steel said.

Lancaster County officials said they had no notice that Probation was planning to move their charges.

“Probation has recklessly escalated a discussion about billing by suddenly and dangerously disrupting the lives of vulnerable youth and their families, compromising its own mission to serve youth in our community and ensure public safety,” county officials said in a statement.

Both sides say they weren’t the ones who stopped negotiations — and that they’re willing to come back to the table to find a solution.

Lancaster County officials said they want to be clear that they’re available and willing to house young people in the state probation system — and have the services the young people need.

“We just want to be paid for it,” Yoakum said.

