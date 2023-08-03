StarTran is ending its seven-route booster program for Lincoln Public Schools students to comply with federal requirements, a change that could affect 250 middle and high school students, city officials announced Thursday.

The change will take effect Sept. 18, which means they’ll still have the booster routes running on the first day of school on Aug 14.

In an effort to continue to support transportation to and from schools, StarTran will increase service times during peak hours on six fixed routes frequently used by LPS students: 13, 27, 40, 41, 44, and 53. Those service times will increase from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes during peak hours year-round.

In July, the Federal Transit Administration notified StarTran it had to make changes to its school booster program routes to meet FTA requirements, or risk losing funding, said Liz Elliott, director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. The FTA provides nearly 80% of StarTran’s annual $15.4 million operating budget.

All but two middle and high schools have city bus stops within seven blocks or less of a school. StarTran is also proposing to install an additional bus stop on Route 52 in north Lincoln. If approved by the StarTran Advisory Board, this route will help serve students in the Fallbrook neighborhood and those living west of U.S. 34.

Students at Culler, Goodrich, Lux, Moore, Schoo and Scott middle schools, and North Star and Northeast high schools may be affected, city officials said.

“StarTran is proud to support our community by providing a sustainable transportation option for Lincoln students,” Elliott said. “We remain firmly committed to providing transportation services to all members of our community, including students.”

Carla Cosier, assistant director of transit, said the city will continue working with students and families to help them update their bus route plans to and from school. StarTran team members plan to attend middle and high school open houses next week to assist in updating student bus plans.

For more information on StarTran services, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234. Bus riders can also download the RideLNK app to get real time bus location information.

Today in history: Aug. 3 1936: Jesse Owens 1949: National Basketball Association merger 1966: Lenny Bruce 1981: Ronald Reagan 1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg 2012: Missy Franklin 2017: Gov. Jim Justice 2019: Patrick Crusius