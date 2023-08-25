Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center now owns another 310 acres of native prairie, which was one of Lancaster County’s largest unprotected tracts of prairie.

The land sits along the north and east portions of the center’s 850 acres of tallgrass prairie southwest of Lincoln about 3.5 miles south of Denton.

It represents a significant part of the work to create the Prairie Corridor, a 10-mile tallgrass prairie passage and trail that will one day extend from Pioneers Park Nature Center to the Spring Creek Prairie center.

Nicole Fleck-Tooze, with Solidago Conservancy, said about two-thirds of the land needed for the Prairie Corridor is in place, and this land is a big part of it, ultimately creating a mile and a half of connectivity on the southern portion of the trail once the center builds a trail through the land.

The Solidago Conservancy, which is affiliated with the Lincoln Parks Foundation, helped with the purchase of the land from a private owner that owned both farmland and the native prairie. Fleck-Tooze declined comment on the purchase price.

The Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch project is a collaborative effort between the Audubon Center, the city of Lincoln, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District and the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

“With less than 2% of tallgrass prairie remaining in North America, this purchase will conserve and connect a larger habitat area to support the tallgrass prairie ecosystem for future generations,” a news release from the center said.

Melissa Amarawardana, Audubon Great Plains communications manager, said that in addition to tallgrass prairie, there are some woodlands on the property, and having the land in conservation will connect the habitats with the 850 acres of Audubon land.

The Audubon Center will survey the land, taking bird counts and identifying different species on the land, and plan an Oct. 7 ribbon cutting.

“It’s kind of been a dream of ours for awhile,” she said. “When the opportunity came up, we were very excited.”

