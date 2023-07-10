"A really good start."
"A strong starting point."
That's how some City Council members described the city's new ordinance on collaborative living houses that they approved Monday.
The ordinance, which was approved on a 6-1 vote, caps the number of residents living in a home at a maximum of 10, and it requires the homes to be between 500 feet and 1,000 feet apart from each other, and that they include one parking space for every two residents.
City officials spent several months crafting the proposed change following controversial City Council and Planning Commission hearings where owners of such homes sought reasonable accommodations from existing ordinances through the federal Fair Housing Act.
The Fair Housing Act says cities cannot discriminate against people with disabilities, and courts have said that includes those in recovery.
People are also reading…
The city has approved several reasonable accommodations for such homes and denied one. The homes have either fallen under a national umbrella organization called Oxford House, or are owned by MAK Development of Omaha, which operates as Michael House.
City ordinances prohibit three unrelated people from living together in one residence, and the city has already carved out exceptions and set up requirements for domestic violence shelters, group homes and transitional living homes for people recently released from prison.
Collaborative living homes, also known as so-called sober living homes, are different in that they offer no treatment or therapy, have no licensing requirements or required supervision. Instead, the residents support each other and govern what happens in the home.
City officials have said many of the concerns raised don’t fall under the purview of zoning ordinances, which govern land use. Complaints would go to the city’s building and safety department and if a home were violating the ordinance it would be referred to the city attorney.
Several council members emphasized that they see the ordinance they approved Monday as imperfect and something that will likely be updated in the future as the city and neighborhoods gain more experience with collaborative living houses.
Councilwoman Sändra Washington called the new ordinance "a really good start," but she also admitted there may be more tweaks to come as the council applies the ordinance and listens to neighborhood feedback.
"I never expect we'll reach perfection at the first go-round," she said. "But I do expect that we will get to perfection eventually."
Council Chairman Tom Beckius agreed, calling the ordinance a "strong starting point," but he also said he expects the discussion to continue.
"I think it's important to have a baseline from which to work from," he said.
Councilman Brodey Weber said it's important to get a law on the books now, even if it may still need future work to improve it.
"Having something in law about collaborative living is better than having nothing," he said.
Councilman Tom Duden attempted to strengthen the ordinance, in his view, by offering an amendment that would have expanded the spacing requirement to include group homes, transitional living facilities and early child care centers. The amendment also would have doubled the fine for collaborative living homes that violate city code from $100 a day to $200 a day.
He said the amendment was necessary to ensure more spacing and to "make sure we don't end up taking over the (Near) South neighborhood or any other neighborhoods for that matter."
The amendment was voted down, with only Duden and Councilman James Michael Bowers supporting it.
Duden was the lone vote against the ordinance.
Increased spacing from other similar uses was one change neighborhood groups sought, in addition to more parking and fewer residents allowed in the homes.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in Southeast Nebraska
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $474,900
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAYS 1-2:30PM AND WEDNESDAYS 11-1:00PM Welcoming you with 2500+ square feet of top-end finishes where you will find three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large corner kitchen with walk-in pantry, a gas fireplace, composite decking with aluminum railing and much more. Zero entry from garage, front door and even the master walk-in shower! Kitchen features include gas range, under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and soft closing doors/drawers. Master suite provides zero-entry master shower with attached seat, dual sink vanity with tall linen cabinet and direct access to master closet and main floor laundry. Featured in the upstairs is LVP and carpet flooring, stoned fireplace with large windows for tons of natural light. Exterior has stone and fiber cement board siding coverings with attached two-stall garage. All finishes are designer selected with quality and function in mind. Ask about seller incentives!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,000
***Contract Pending , Home Sale Contingency with 48hr notice for removal *** Wow! Exceptionally clean, well-cared home, fresh paint. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a cozy living room with a nice layout. Fully finished basement with a bedroom and bathroom. Check out the spacious recreational room in the basement for movies, family entrainment or viewing your favorite sports. Walk in the garage and discover huge space with a 3 car-stall and extra deep space to accommodate bigger vehicles. Use extra space for storage shelves, tools ...and much more. Home is located on a corner lot and lawn is equipped with underground sprinklers. It is conveniently located with easy access to schools, dining and shopping outlets, as well as health/fitness facilities and parks.. Just minutes from downtown Lincoln and much more.. Call to schedule a showing. Thank you for your business!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $559,950
This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has all the upgrades you could want. The main living room, kitchen and dining areas offer an open concept layout, white-painted cabinets, custom quartz countertops throughout, vaulted ceilings, electric fireplace and LVP flooring. On the main floor you will find a large primary suite with a gorgeous walk-in tile shower, large walk-in closet and coffered ceilings. There is also an additional bedroom, full bathroom and a laundry room/drop zone area on the main floor. The fully finished walkout basement has 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom and huge family room with a large wet bar area. This builder takes extra care to make this all-electric home super energy efficient. With extra insulation, energy heel trusses and even insulated garage doors on this 6-stall tandem style garage. You have to claim this beautiful home as yours before it is too late! Call for an appointment today! -PICTURES ARE SIMULATED! Walkout lot.
3 Bedroom Home in Ceresco - $429,500
Check out this New construction home built by Eagle Woodworks, LLC. Located in the new Hunter Addition of Ceresco it has the best curb appeal and a fresh look. The 3 car garage is a little bit roomier than most with the 2 car part measuring 24 x 23. The main foyer is very wide and inviting, with room for a bench. The kitchen has a long island with a very nice corner pantry. Off the garage is a drop zone with coat cubbies, then a closed off laundry. The Primary suite 14x13 with a large 3/4 bath with a double vanity. The full tile shower is lined with a Schluter Water Proof system. The basement is a wide open blank slate, but could be finished if you want, that would allow for another bedroom and bath area. There is a secluded utility/storage area, plus a storm shelter. Home is all electric and complete with typical kitchen appliances. Call for a private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $295,000
This stunning Hickman townhome features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 2200 sq ft of finished space. This one is finished and ready to be moved into before the summer is over. This unit is located on the end lot with no side or backyard neighbors. This property also features a walkout basement and is priced significantly lower than the others with the same floor plan. It's a perfect opportunity to possibly gain some instant equity. Schedule your showing today.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $329,000
Welcome to 5800 S. 93rd St in Garden View. Enjoy the convenience of single level living with a zero-entry garage! This 2 bedroom/2 bath new construction townhome will be ready late July, 2023, and boasts 1,527 sq ft of finish with sleek and modern designs. The large kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, while the primary suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and primary bath with direct access to the laundry area. In addition to 9ft ceilings, a large living area, 2nd bedroom/office and mudroom, you'll love the patio and 2-stall attached garage. Fences are allowed! Plus, you can relax knowing that the HOA will take care of lawn, snow removal and trash. Don't miss out - reserve yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $385,000
Beautiful split is a surprisingly spacious plan and one of the most popular: with 2,300 finished sq. ft. Solid 2x6 wall construction, with vaulted ceilings in living, dining & kitchen areas; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Kitchen features cabinets with crown molding, 4x4 pantry and granite countertops with tile backsplash. Large primary suite has dual-sink onyx vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious finished daylight basement has a family room, bedroom and bathroom. There is extra storage in the large insulated, drywalled, 3-stall garage that is 28' deep. Laundry is conveniently located next to bedrooms on main level. Great street appeal with stone, vinyl siding, and covered porch. Call for more info and to make an appt. to see this home today! -All pictures are simulated and are not actual of this home. Ask agent for details on selections.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $334,000
Huge price reduction! This move-in ready 3 Bed/3 Bath townhome in Terrace View is priced lower than others with the same floor plan! You are welcomed into a lovely entry that flows into the large living area. Enjoy the maintenance-free luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout most of the house! You’ll love the open space on the main floor with a stylish fireplace. The kitchen is bright and modern with granite countertops, a large island, and stainless appliances. The first floor also has a large pantry, mudroom and half-bath. The 2nd floor has 3 spacious bedrooms each boasting large walk-in closets and a conveniently located laundry area. The primary ensuite has the closet of your dreams! The two-car garage allows plenty of space for parking and storage. The HOA takes care of lawn, snow and trash, making life easy and maintenance-free. Fences are allowed! Located on a large corner lot, this townhome is a must-see!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $368,000
Come tour this nearly-new, move-in ready 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Southeast Lincoln today! This gorgeous townhome in the new Garden View at Vintage Heights neighborhood has over 2,300 square feet of finished space with so many nice finishes. The main floor features a living room, beautiful kitchen with large granite island, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. The dining area walks out to the covered, composite deck. There is also a 1/2 bath on this main floor. The 2nd floor features a giant primary suite with a beautiful bathroom and the most amazing walk-in closet! Two additional large bedrooms and another full bathroom are on this floor. Laundry is between all the bedrooms, conveniently along with a little seating area! The walk-out basement is ready to be finished to add an additional legal bedroom, living space, and a bathroom. Fences are allowed, but must be HOA approved. HOA covers lawn, snow removal, and trash service! Schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $640,000
Come tour this beautiful Tudor style home in Fallbrook today! This stunning home features gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main & 2nd floor. Large windows let in tons of natural light and the corner lot lends to a great view and relaxing evenings on the side patio. The main floor has a large living room, gas fireplace, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances and dining space. Also, a large mud room area with built-in custom lockers and laundry room. The two-car garage is accessed through the mudroom, which has epoxied floors and BONUS electric hookups for a heater & 2 electric vehicles! The primary bedroom and ensuite is on the main floor and has an AMAZING walk-in closet, tile shower, and double-sink vanity. The 2nd floor has two large bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and a beautiful bathroom with a large double-sink vanity with a tile shower. The daylight basement has a large living room, bonus playroom/gym, 4th bedroom, & full bath.
5 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $499,900
Welcome to 7901 Patrick Ave. This like-new home in a great south Lincoln neighborhood is ready for you to move right in and call it home. Walk in the front door to find a large and open main floor. The kitchen offers a large island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. You will love sitting out back on the covered patio. Three bedrooms on the main floor including the primary suite with a gorgeous tiled shower and a walk-in closet. There's a drop zone as you enter through the garage conveniently located right next to the laundry room. Downstairs has two more bedrooms as well as a large living room with a wet bar. This home has been meticulously cared for by its original owners and is now ready for you to call your own. Call today to schedule your private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickman - $539,900
ADDED NEW FEATURES COMING! Epoxied garage floor and ornate railings around front porch. OPEN HOUSE July 9th, 3:00-4:30! Another quality home built by Shotkoski Custom Homes. This beautiful home boasts over 2800 sq ft of finished space. A large three car garage and nice front porch welcomes you into this open concept kitchen, dining and great room with 9' ceilings on main and lower floors. The master suite on one side of the great room has a large double sink vanity and walk in closet, while the opposite side has 2 more bedrooms and bath. Off of the dining area, you'll enjoy the view and weather under the covered deck. Downstairs, you'll enjoy a large family room with daylight windows, bedroom #4 with egress and another finished full bath. Plus, a bonus storage room! Don't miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $507,273
Buhr Homes Model Home - Contract Pending. Come see one of Buhr Home's most popular plans in Grandview Estates! The 2 bedrooms on the main level are split providing a true, private primary suite with tiled walk-in shower, dual vanity, water closet, along with a linen closet. A pass-through from the spacious walk-in closet to the laundry room with cabinet/countertop drop zone allows for easy assess. Large great room with 11 ft ceiling and triple window. An extended island w/quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and plenty of cabinetry & countertops can be found in the kitchen. The basement features a huge rec room, exercise room, 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Full covered front porch and a tandem, 4 stall attached garage. A must see - come discuss other options in building with Buhr Homes!
3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $625,000
Introducing a Beautifully Designed Luxury Townhome at Sievers Landing in Lincoln (27th & Rokeby Rd). A Truly Unique and Accessible plan, featuring Zero-Entry exterior doorways and 2 (yes two) Primary Suites on the Main Level, both with large Walk-In Closets and Gorgeous Bathrooms with Quartz Countertops and Zero-Barrier Showers. The kitchen is also sure to impress with quartz countertops and GE Café appliances, including a built-in Keurig in the refrigerator and a gas cooktop. Relax in the living room next to the Gas Fireplace or enjoy the views from the 10 x 20 Covered Deck. Everything you need is on the Main Level, including the Laundry. But it doesn’t stop there. The Walkout Basement is simply huge with a massive family room, 3rd bedroom, full bathroom, and ample storage. Stairlift available for safe basement access, or it can be removed. Includes Water Softener, Garage Drain, HVAC Humidifier, Underground Pet Fencing, Garage Storage Cabinets, Storage Room Shelving, and So Much More.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $310,000
Don't miss out on this brand new, never been lived in, beautiful Southwest Lincoln home. Just off Hwy 77 & Rosa Parks way with easy access to down town, I-80 or South Lincoln. The home sits on a larger corner lot and offers a large covered porch for the sunset evenings. This home features a cathedral ceiling in the living room, kitchen & dining room. The many upgrades in this home feature Coffered ceilings in main floor bedrooms and luxury vinyl plank through out the main floor. The kitchen features gas stove top & oven, granite counter top, tile back splash with white cabinets and white woodwork through out the home. Large backyard patio ready for summer time grilling. The basement has two legal bedrooms with a 3/4 bath and still some room to grow.
3 Bedroom Home in Roca - $549,500
This zero step entry townhome has all the extras, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, workroom, great storage, crown molding, stainless appliances, washer and dryer included. Plus 1 non-conforming room in the basement. This house is heavy with crown molding. Fenced in backyard and landscaping, and is decorated to the nines. If you are ready for ZERO ENTRY this townhome has all the extras, and its only a year old.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.