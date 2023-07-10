"A really good start."

That's how some City Council members described the city's new ordinance on collaborative living houses that they approved Monday.

The ordinance, which was approved on a 6-1 vote, caps the number of residents living in a home at a maximum of 10, and it requires the homes to be between 500 feet and 1,000 feet apart from each other, and that they include one parking space for every two residents.

City officials spent several months crafting the proposed change following controversial City Council and Planning Commission hearings where owners of such homes sought reasonable accommodations from existing ordinances through the federal Fair Housing Act.

The Fair Housing Act says cities cannot discriminate against people with disabilities, and courts have said that includes those in recovery.

The city has approved several reasonable accommodations for such homes and denied one. The homes have either fallen under a national umbrella organization called Oxford House, or are owned by MAK Development of Omaha, which operates as Michael House.

City ordinances prohibit three unrelated people from living together in one residence, and the city has already carved out exceptions and set up requirements for domestic violence shelters, group homes and transitional living homes for people recently released from prison.

Collaborative living homes, also known as so-called sober living homes, are different in that they offer no treatment or therapy, have no licensing requirements or required supervision. Instead, the residents support each other and govern what happens in the home.

City officials have said many of the concerns raised don’t fall under the purview of zoning ordinances, which govern land use. Complaints would go to the city’s building and safety department and if a home were violating the ordinance it would be referred to the city attorney.

Several council members emphasized that they see the ordinance they approved Monday as imperfect and something that will likely be updated in the future as the city and neighborhoods gain more experience with collaborative living houses.

Councilwoman Sändra Washington called the new ordinance "a really good start," but she also admitted there may be more tweaks to come as the council applies the ordinance and listens to neighborhood feedback.

"I never expect we'll reach perfection at the first go-round," she said. "But I do expect that we will get to perfection eventually."

Council Chairman Tom Beckius agreed, calling the ordinance a "strong starting point," but he also said he expects the discussion to continue.

"I think it's important to have a baseline from which to work from," he said.

Councilman Brodey Weber said it's important to get a law on the books now, even if it may still need future work to improve it.

"Having something in law about collaborative living is better than having nothing," he said.

Councilman Tom Duden attempted to strengthen the ordinance, in his view, by offering an amendment that would have expanded the spacing requirement to include group homes, transitional living facilities and early child care centers. The amendment also would have doubled the fine for collaborative living homes that violate city code from $100 a day to $200 a day.

He said the amendment was necessary to ensure more spacing and to "make sure we don't end up taking over the (Near) South neighborhood or any other neighborhoods for that matter."

The amendment was voted down, with only Duden and Councilman James Michael Bowers supporting it.

Duden was the lone vote against the ordinance.

Increased spacing from other similar uses was one change neighborhood groups sought, in addition to more parking and fewer residents allowed in the homes.