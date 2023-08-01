Rep. Mike Flood has announced plans to host a town hall in Lincoln on Monday.
The gathering, which will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym on the Southeast Community College Lincoln campus, 8800 O St., is open to the public.
The First District Congressman will provide an update on his legislative priorities and will hold a question-and-answer session.
The Monday event is a makeup for a town hall that was scheduled for May 30. Flood canceled that town hall because of urgent congressional action on the debt ceiling.
