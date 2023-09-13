It’s pink postcard time again and this year, property owners should prepare for some sticker shock.

The postcards, which began arriving in property owners’ mailboxes this week, are the result of a “Truth in Taxation” law that took effect last year and required local entities to notify taxpayers and hold a public hearing if they propose increasing property tax revenues by more than 2% in the coming year.

Those entities can account for “real growth” — essentially new construction — which allows them to collect more than the 2%, but even with that leeway, the city of Lincoln, Lincoln Public Schools, Southeast Community College, Waverly and Hickman are asking for substantially more — requiring a public hearing.

That’s largely due to a historic 22% increase in property tax valuations this year, which means most homeowners will be paying more in property taxes — even though many of those subdivisions lowered their tax rates.

“Every levy going down is because of the valuation increase, but it's not going down and keeping the tax dollars the same,” said Dennis Meyer, Lancaster County budget officer who gathered information for the public hearing.

For Lincoln property owners, three of taxing entities are asking for substantially more in property tax revenue than the limit set in the new law: the city of Lincoln is asking for 15.6% more in property tax revenue this year, LPS 9% more and SCC 28.6% more.

Those percentages are dramatically higher than last year, Meyer said, and could draw a crowd.

“Those are big percentages,” he said. “Nobody is driving their taxes down.”

Last year the postcards in Lancaster County caused as much confusion as they did provide information, and for Lincoln property owners none of the three largest taxing entities — Lincoln Public Schools, the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County — were required to attend.

This year, Lancaster County is the only one of those not required to attend because it is asking for a 4% increase in property tax revenue — below the 4.78%, including growth, that would have triggered a pink postcard.

For the city of Lincoln, real growth accounted for 2.8% of the overall increase in property valuations, which means it could collect 4.8% more in property tax revenue without holding a public hearing.

But the city’s budget — the second year of its biennial budget approved last month — proposes requesting 15.6% more in property tax revenue, or $9.3 million more than it would have had it kept its property tax request below 4.8%.

The city’s tax-funded budget increases spending by $16.7 million, or 6.8%, even though it lowered its tax rate by 1.76 cents per $100 of valuation.

Similarly, LPS could ask for 4.8% more in property tax revenue without triggering a public hearing, but it is requesting 9% more — or $13 million more than the growth the new law allows without requiring a public hearing.

Southeast Community College, which backed away from an initial plan to raise its tax levy the maximum amount allowed by law because of legislation that will change how community colleges are funded, still raised its levy by 8.5 cents per $100 of valuation.

That means SCC is asking for 28.6% increase in property tax revenue, or $15.9 million more than the amount it would have collected if it stayed below the 3.9% allowed by the new law.

The pink postcards show property owners what their home was valued at last year and what they paid in property taxes to support LPS, the city and SCC along with what their property is valued at this year and how much they’ll pay.

Hickman and Waverly will also be required to hold public hearings, even though Hickman, saw significant new growth that would have allowed the village to ask for 11.6% more in property tax revenue. Instead, it's asking for 24.5%.

Waverly is asking for a 20.6% increase, well above the 3.1% allowed.

One of the problems with the public hearings is the timing, Meyer said.

Even though the Legislature tweaked the law to move up the hearings prior to the Sept. 30 date those subdivisions need to have their budgets filed with the county clerk, most of those agencies have already approved their budgets.

That means that it’s really too late to change anything.

To make a difference, Meyer said, people need to show up earlier — when budget decisions are being made.

“You need to be at the budget hearings,” he said.

And while the postcard tells taxpayers how much more those taxing entities are asking for than the law allows, it doesn’t say what the percentage increase is for individual property owners — and that can be eye-opening.

So are the pink postcard hearings helpful?

“I do think there’s some good information here, but does the good information come to you when you need it?” he asked. “I get what we’re trying to do, but it doesn’t really work the way everybody thinks it should.”

The 10 largest property taxpayers in Lincoln 1. B & J Partnership 2. Burlington Northern 3. Allo Communications 4. NEBCO 5. RED Capital Management 6. Kawasaki 7. Ameritas 8. Gateway 9. Windstream 10. Hampton Enterprises