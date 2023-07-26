The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday delayed a hearing on the controversial Wilderness Crossing development — twice — so it wouldn’t conflict with a conference in Omaha that many of the opponents are likely to attend.

Commissioner Gloria Eddins made the second motion to continue, saying she wanted to give people who want to testify time to plan after the first delay requested by the developer conflicted with the conference. Other commissioners agreed.

“I don’t think in any way, shape or form (the applicant) tried to plan this on the day there’s a national conference,” Eddins said. “It just landed that way. But the optics on that look bad, there’s no way around that.”

The Planning Commission was scheduled to consider a request by the developer to vacate a portion of South First Street between Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road as part of the housing development.

Developers plan to move that portion of South First inside the development — planned on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77 — to create more of a buffer between the development and Wilderness Park across the street.

The commission first voted to delay the hearing until Aug. 9 at the request of the developer, then voted again at the end of the meeting to delay it to Aug. 23 at the request of Ken Winston.

Winston, who opposes the development and represents the property owner on whose land a Native sweat lodge sits, asked the commission for the additional two-week delay because there's an indigenous peoples summit in Omaha on Aug. 9 many of the opponents plan to attend.

Plans of Wilderness Crossing LLC to build 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments have generated significant opposition by environmentalists worried about the effect on the park and Native advocates who say the development will disrupt the sanctity of those who use the sweat lodge across the street.

When the City Council was considering annexation and zoning changes, Native advocates created the Niskithe Prayer Camp and set up tipis on the land where the development is planned. Two lawsuits over the development are pending.

Mixed-use project lauded

The Planning Commission also unanimously recommended the City Council find an innovative mixed-use project near 23rd and R streets in the Antelope Valley area that conforms with the comprehensive plan — a first step for the project to use tax-increment financing.

Developer Ben Kunz wants to combine first-floor commercial space with nine apartments on two upper floors and use the first-floor commercial space for “micro-restaurant” space, to provide small spaces for startups trying to kick-start their businesses.

Known as the 23rd Street Net Zero Live Work Redevelopment Project, it would also use rooftop solar arrays to make the apartments net zero energy consumption.

Winston, director of policy and outreach at Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light, said the project is a big deal.

“As far as I know this is the first net-zero project in Lincoln," he said. "I realize it’s relatively small but hopefully it’s something that can be scaled up.”

He noted the project is consistent with the city’s Climate Action Plan.

“Climate change is a real thing and if we’re going to meet those goals we need to have proposals like this and celebrate them.”

68th Street safety concerns

The commission also recommended approval of a special permit to amend Doc’s Creek Community Unit Plan near 68th Street and Princeton Road, despite appeals by a mom and son to hold off until improvements to 68th Street are finished.

The special permit would allow the developer to add seven acreages — for a total of 14 — to the plan on an additional 73 acres, increasing the plan to 226 acres. Each of the property owners has their own wells and septic systems.

Betty Mason and her son Jacob Mason, both of Firth, said it was too dangerous to increase the housing density until Princeton Road is widened and shoulders added.

Jacob Mason, a 2019 graduate of Norris, recalled a 2017 accident on the hilly 68th Street in the same area as the development that killed eighth grade Norris student Ryan Post.

The accident, which occurred about a mile north of Norris, happened when a car slowed to turn left onto Olive Creek Road, causing a chain-reaction accident involving five cars.

The county is planning to improve Princeton Road in 2026 but it could be delayed, depending on federal funding.

Mason urged the Planning Commission to hold off on the special permit to keep students and parents en route to the school safe.

“Our Norris community is special and I urge you to help us keep it that way today,” he said.

Mike Eckert, a civil engineer working with the developer, said they’d met with the sheriff and the county engineer, who both said the plan meets all the safety guidelines, and the plan limits lot development near 68th Street until the road is improved.

