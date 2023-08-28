Northeast Lincoln residents appealed to the City Council on Monday to do what it could to encourage the governor and mayor to work together to find an alternative site for a new prison.

Those who testified decried the lack of transparency in the process and said the light and sound pollution, increased traffic and safety concerns make the location at 112th and Adams streets just outside the city limits a poor choice.

“We were hit with this like a ton of bricks. Blind-sided. This was thrust upon us with no warning,” said Cathy Martinez, who has lived and worked in northeast Lincoln for more than three decades. “We need our city and state governments to work together to fix this and we need it done quickly.”

Last week Gov. Jim Pillen announced plans to build a $350 million, 1,500-bed prison on more than 300 acres near 112th and Adams streets, about a mile outside city limits.

The announcement took northeast Lincoln and city officials by surprise.

The mayor’s office said last week the state reached out earlier this year and asked if the city would sell it property, but has declined to say where the site was located.

On Monday, the governor said during a monthly call-in radio show on KLIN that the property the state was interested in was city land north of Interstate 80 near the city landfill, which is located on Bluff Road between North 70th Street and North 56th Street.

Last week, T.J. McDowell, the mayor’s chief of staff, said when they spoke to state officials they were concerned about losing land for future growth and, generally, about locating a prison in Lincoln and declined a request to locate the land on city property.

He said they asked to be involved in future discussions, but were notified of the chosen site just before the news conference announcing it.

City officials have since declined to comment on the situation.

Pillen said on KLIN on Monday that state officials had looked at a number of locations, found one “we thought would be really good” and reached out to the city on “more than a couple of occasions,” including by Pillen personally, but “at that stage of the game” there wasn’t a lot of interest in a prison being built in Lincoln.

He said the state had signed a purchase agreement on the land at 112th and Adams but didn't directly answer questions about whether he’d be willing to consider talking with the city about moving it to another site.

“Time is of the essence,” he said in answer to a question about negotiating a different site. “We will be breaking ground on the prison a year from now. ... I certainly respect the mayor didn’t want it in the city of Lincoln. I don’t blame her. But we have work to do and that’s what we’re after and that’s what we’re doing.”

Those who testified at the City Council on Monday said there’s still time — and they would much prefer the site nearer the landfill, even though that, too, is in north Lincoln.

For one thing, several people said, it’s less densely populated, and, while there are some homes in the area, there are not full neighborhoods and less potential for that to happen.

“It is our hope our elected city government represents the people of northeast Lincoln and does their part to help change this travesty,” Martinez said. “We need our state and city governments to come together to fix this. There’s still time to help us.”

Warren Reiter, who lives on North 98th Street, said he gets tired of hearing that the prison will be at 112th Street, when the site stretches to 102nd Street, just blocks from existing neighborhoods, where there’s still tremendous growth happening.

“If you build a prison there, it will just kill it,” he said.

A wildlife preserve adjacent to the site would also be negatively affected, he said.

Shannon Butalla, who is a real estate agent who lives in Waterford Estates, an upscale development in northeast Lincoln, said people have been avoiding looking at the northeast area since the announcement because of fear of what’s going to happen.

There’s always been a stigma attached to the north side of town, something recent developments have helped to change, Butalla said.

“We are finally removing that stigma of the north side of O and the governor is slapping us in the face with a prison on the north side of O,” she said.

She said they want to hear from the mayor about how the process works and how they can help their neighborhoods.

“The transparency of this has been absolutely horrifying because there has been none,” she said.

James Michael Bowers, who represents northeast Lincoln and has been an outspoken critic of the site selection, has arranged a town hall meeting on Sept. 21, and said he hopes at that meeting they can discuss positive developments on finding a different site.

