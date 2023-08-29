There appears to be movement on Gov. Jim Pillen’s controversial decision to build a new maximum security prison at 112th and Adams streets just outside the Lincoln city limits — possibly to a new location.

Pillen and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will hold a news conference Wednesday at noon “concerning siting of the new 1,512-bed prison facility,” the governor’s office said in a media advisory late Tuesday.

The advisory said nothing more, though on Monday, Pillen said on a KLIN radio call-in show that the state had been interested in locating the prison on city land north of Interstate 80 near Lincoln's landfill. The landfill is located on Bluff Road between North 70th and North 56th Street. The city owns several large parcels in that area.

On Aug. 17, Pillen announced the state had signed a purchase agreement to buy the more than 300 acres at 112th and Adams streets for $17 million to build its long-awaited $350 million prison.

The location — about a mile outside city limits in one of the fast-growing parts of the city — took city officials by surprise and angered northeast Lincoln residents and developers.

Northeast Lincoln residents balked at the idea of a prison being so near their homes, had safety concerns and said light and sound pollution and increased traffic would ruin their neighborhoods.

They also said a prison in an area identified in the top tier of the city’s comprehensive plan for urban residential development would stifle future development.

On Monday, several northeast Lincoln residents appealed to the City Council to encourage the mayor to do what she could to find an alternative site, and said the one north of the Interstate made more sense.

Residents in northeast Lincoln have been upset at the lack of transparency in the process — and there’s been little public comment since Pillen’s announcement.

The mayor’s office said they’d been contacted by state officials earlier in the year about building a prison on city land but didn't say where. They declined the request because they worried about reducing land available for future development and had general concerns about locating a prison in Lincoln.

They asked to be included in future discussions but said they learned of the chosen site just before Pillen’s news conference. Since then — the day after Pillen’s announcement — city officials have not commented.

