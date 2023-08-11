Mary Beth Jones came to the Lancaster County Board of Equalization this week to make her case: that the value assessed on her and her husband’s central Lincoln home shouldn’t have nearly
doubled.
It was an unusual case, but her plea — in a year when Lancaster County saw a historic 23% jump in assessed property values — was most likely not.
The Jones' 73-year-old home has foundation issues they need to fix, she told the board. They’ve got medical bills.
Filing a TERC appeal
Deadline: The deadline for Lancaster County property owners to appeal the outcome of a valuation protest to the Tax Equalization and Review Commission is Sept. 10.
Cost: Fees vary depending on the assessed value of a home, from $40 for properties valued up to $249,999 to $85 for those valued at more than $1 million. Appeal forms: Property owners can download the appeal form at terc.nebraska.gov (click on appeal process). The forms must be mailed to Tax Equalization and Review Commission, P.O. Box 95108, Lincoln, NE 68509-5108.
“We’re holding our breath on some things until we get a decision from you folks. We’re not asking to not pay our taxes. We’re asking you to just make it reasonable,” she said. “Help us find some relief here. Above all, don’t tax us out of our home. We love the neighborhood. We want to stay.”
The Jones’ protest was among 4,454 filed this year by property owners — the most since 2012, said County Assessor Dan Nolte, though he remembers earlier years with higher protest numbers. Also, he noted, there are more properties in Lancaster County than in 2012.
Still, that’s a lot of protests, prompted by a total revaluation of property that resulted in
steep increases for many property owners.
The majority of the protests — 3,737 — were residential properties, 550 commercial and 143 agricultural, Nolte said.
This week, those homeowners and other property owners who filed protests were notified of their final values — and the board approved lower values to 505 of them, Nolte said.
That includes 441 residential properties, 35 commercial and 29 agricultural.
Those changes resulted in a $51 million reduction in the county's assessed property values — just a small portion of the total $39.5 billion, and the nearly $7.4 billion increase over the previous year. All the protests filed totaled $4.7 billion in assessed property, a number reduced by $51 million.
How much in property taxes homeowners pay depends on the value of their property — and the tax rates set by local governments to fund their budgets.
It’s why, in a year with such a big jump in values, if tax rates remain unchanged, the amount of property taxes many homeowners pay will increase. And it’s why
several of those subdivisions have decided to lower their tax rates — though not always enough to save all homeowners from paying more in property taxes this year.
It’s why Jones made a last-ditch effort to convince the board of equalization that the increase in her assessed value from $238,800 to $453,000 was off the mark. She asked it be set at $310,000.
She and her husband are building a second, small dwelling on their land — a place for their kids and grandkids to stay when they come to visit. But on Jan. 1, when assessed values were set, the property wasn’t finished, she said. The plumbing hadn’t been inspected, it didn’t have sinks. The flooring wasn’t done.
She showed commissioners a photo of an unfinished staircase.
“Would you call this an entry to a $200,000 home?”
The commissioners were sympathetic — but had just voted to approve the changes made as a result of the protests, which didn’t include her property.
The assessors and attorneys in the room told her she wasn’t out of options: She could still appeal to the state’s
Tax Equalization and Review Committee.
It's inexpensive, only high-end properties typically bring attorneys and the appeal would likely be heard by just one commissioner, officials at the meeting told her.
She seemed interested — and she's most likely not alone.
Top Journal Star Photos for August
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/07/2022 - Arianna points to a rocket pop on a ice cream truck at Holmes Lake Park, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Parade watchers race to collect candy thrown during the Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Grammy award winning American blues singer Bonnie Raitt performs at the Pinewood Bowl on Tuesday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Saltdogs third baseman Ryan Long (left) beats the tag as Gary SouthShore second baseman Michael Woodworth drops the ball on Monday at Haymarket Park.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Fair attendees ride a motorcycle-themed merry-go-round during the Lancaster County Super Fair on Sunday.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A 26-year-old man told Lincoln Police he was "beaten, burned with a blowtorch and branded" with the word "thief" after he was ambushed by two men amid a drug deal at a warehouse near Interstate 80 and 56th Street, Investigator Christopher Schamber said in an arrest affidavit.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Layla Karee (left) comforts Shireen Jardo Alhanto who begins to sob while speaking of her family both missing and deceased during a ceremony to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the Yazidi genocide on Wednesday in Malcolm. Alhanto lost two brothers, and 15 members of her family are still missing.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson claps hands during practice Monday at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska Wesleyan athletic training student Sabrina Ochterbeck is placed in an ice bath by athletic trainers (from left) Terry Adair of Bryan Health, Tyler Rediger of Lincoln Southeast, Bryan Butler of Lincoln Northeast and Charity Rainey of Lincoln High on Friday. With fall practice set to begin Monday, athletic trainers reviewed how to prevent and treat heat illnesses.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Artist Toan Vuong is shown on his front porch with his compositions created using date stamps. Vuong will participate in Porch-Art-Palooza, a sprawling art sale on 30 front porches in the Near South, Everett and South Salt Creek neighborhoods, on Sunday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Luca Yeager slams down his mug after downing Kool-Aid in a quickest drinking contest, during the Kool-Aid Days Festival, at the Adams County Fair grounds on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Hastings. Thousands of “kids” of all ages gather to celebrate the invention of Kool-Aid®, Nebraska’s Official Soft Drink, by Edwin Perkins in 1927.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Northwest High School students, including Noah Foreman (from right), Brohdy Ferguson and Delaney Ahl check out the cafeteria area Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook observes the team's first practice of the season Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Drew Carlson celebrates after winning a competition during the Cornhusker Marching Band Exhibition at Memorial Stadium, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Alex Kuepper rests in the shade after finishing the 150-mile race during the Gravel Worlds on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Lincoln.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Nebraska's Red team reacts after scoring a point during the Red-White Scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Devaney Sports Center.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
The Urban Development Department is applying for grants to demolish Pershing as well as the old Lincoln Police Department building at 233 S. 10th St.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Breckyn Erks observes a Lincoln Pius X football practice while hanging upside-down Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Pius X High School.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Work to demolish the home at 2636 Woodscrest Ave. began in earnest on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, to make way for a new home, which owners say will fit into the character of the historic neighborhood.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Anti-abortion demonstrators pray outside the Planned Parenthood clinic near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A Planned Parenthood official said protest activity outside the clinic has surged since the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Tramesha Cruse poses for a photo at her restaurant, Lila Mae's Southern Kitchen and Lounge, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
A dog swims in the water during Dog Splash at Star City Shores sponsored by the Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Greater Lincoln Obedience Club on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
A kayaker paddles on Holmes Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's Jordan Zade (37) walks off the field after San Diego State scored in the final minute of the game, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Hibner Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
CeCe Mlady (left), 4, and her sister Grace Mlady, 10, cheer as they try to get the attention of Husker players throwing gifts to the stand before a soccer game between Nebraska and San Diego State on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Hibner Stadium.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Micah Quirie kicks a field goal as teammate Trevor Vocasek holds the ball during practice Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran players gather around the hydration station during practice Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lincoln Lutheran High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The Nebraska State Capitol on Wednesday, {monthameap} 24, 2022, in Lincoln, NE. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
WarHorse Gaming hopes to open the state's first licensed casino at Lincoln Race Course in September. Crews continue work to convert the horse race simulcasting space to a temporary gaming floor with 433 slot machines.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/26/2022 - Marcee Metzger of Voices of Hope poses for a portrait at the group's office, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
NOAH RIFFE Journal Star
Nebraska's Hayden Kubik (top, first right) celebrates with her team after scoring the match-ending point of a 3-0 win against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Mike Comstock picks up his daughter, Brooklynn Comstock, at the end of the first day of school at Robinson Elementary on Monday. The new school in northeast Lincoln opened two weeks late because of construction issues.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Friday's game between Lincoln Northwest and Ralston is seen through temporary fencing at Union Bank Stadium. It was the inaugural game at the stadium.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Kearney's Sawyer Schilke carries the ball as he narrowly avoids a tackle by Lincoln East's Connor Shelton on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The family of Hulda Roper, including step-grandson Craig Roper (from left) and stepson Charlie Roper, talk with Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins and Cedars president and CEO Jim Blue as the youth service organization names its conference room after Hulda Roper, the city's first female police officer.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sen. Ben Sasse (from left), Rep. Don Bacon, Rep. Adrian Smith and Rep. Mike Flood attend the annual federal legislative summit on Thursday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Mike Meyerle (left) and Steph Meyerle of Beatrice watch Nebraska play Northwestern on Saturday at McKinney's Irish Pub.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo coach Trina Christen hugs Jaiden Swanson the Warriors defeated Beatrice in eight innings Tuesday in Beatrice.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X players run through a banner before taking on Scottsbluff on Friday at Aldrich Field.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Kooper Barnes dances with her teammates before the Spartans took on Norris in the LPS Classic on Saturday at Doris Bair Softball Complex.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Gunnar Gottula flips his hair back after taking off his helmet in the fourth quarter against Elkhorn South on Aug. 26 at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Lutheran's Elecea Saathoff (3) tips the ball past Waverly defenders Thursday at Lincoln Lutheran High School.
NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
Contact the writer at
mreist@journalstar.com or 402-473-7226. On Twitter at @LJSReist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!