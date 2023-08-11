Mary Beth Jones came to the Lancaster County Board of Equalization this week to make her case: that the value assessed on her and her husband’s central Lincoln home shouldn’t have nearly doubled.

It was an unusual case, but her plea — in a year when Lancaster County saw a historic 23% jump in assessed property values — was most likely not.

The Jones' 73-year-old home has foundation issues they need to fix, she told the board. They’ve got medical bills.

Filing a TERC appeal Deadline: The deadline for Lancaster County property owners to appeal the outcome of a valuation protest to the Tax Equalization and Review Commission is Sept. 10. Cost: Fees vary depending on the assessed value of a home, from $40 for properties valued up to $249,999 to $85 for those valued at more than $1 million. Appeal forms: Property owners can download the appeal form at terc.nebraska.gov (click on appeal process). The forms must be mailed to Tax Equalization and Review Commission, P.O. Box 95108, Lincoln, NE 68509-5108.

“We’re holding our breath on some things until we get a decision from you folks. We’re not asking to not pay our taxes. We’re asking you to just make it reasonable,” she said. “Help us find some relief here. Above all, don’t tax us out of our home. We love the neighborhood. We want to stay.”

The Jones’ protest was among 4,454 filed this year by property owners — the most since 2012, said County Assessor Dan Nolte, though he remembers earlier years with higher protest numbers. Also, he noted, there are more properties in Lancaster County than in 2012.

Still, that’s a lot of protests, prompted by a total revaluation of property that resulted in steep increases for many property owners.

The majority of the protests — 3,737 — were residential properties, 550 commercial and 143 agricultural, Nolte said.

This week, those homeowners and other property owners who filed protests were notified of their final values — and the board approved lower values to 505 of them, Nolte said.

That includes 441 residential properties, 35 commercial and 29 agricultural.

Those changes resulted in a $51 million reduction in the county's assessed property values — just a small portion of the total $39.5 billion, and the nearly $7.4 billion increase over the previous year. All the protests filed totaled $4.7 billion in assessed property, a number reduced by $51 million.

How much in property taxes homeowners pay depends on the value of their property — and the tax rates set by local governments to fund their budgets.

It’s why, in a year with such a big jump in values, if tax rates remain unchanged, the amount of property taxes many homeowners pay will increase. And it’s why several of those subdivisions have decided to lower their tax rates — though not always enough to save all homeowners from paying more in property taxes this year.

It’s why Jones made a last-ditch effort to convince the board of equalization that the increase in her assessed value from $238,800 to $453,000 was off the mark. She asked it be set at $310,000.

She and her husband are building a second, small dwelling on their land — a place for their kids and grandkids to stay when they come to visit. But on Jan. 1, when assessed values were set, the property wasn’t finished, she said. The plumbing hadn’t been inspected, it didn’t have sinks. The flooring wasn’t done.

She showed commissioners a photo of an unfinished staircase.

“Would you call this an entry to a $200,000 home?”

The commissioners were sympathetic — but had just voted to approve the changes made as a result of the protests, which didn’t include her property.

The assessors and attorneys in the room told her she wasn’t out of options: She could still appeal to the state’s Tax Equalization and Review Committee.

It's inexpensive, only high-end properties typically bring attorneys and the appeal would likely be heard by just one commissioner, officials at the meeting told her.

She seemed interested — and she's most likely not alone.

