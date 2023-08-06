For those wondering why the U.S. Navy Week is coming to Lincoln, the capital of the only triple-landlocked state in the U.S., consider this fact:

Coincidental or not, three naval ships — the U.S.S. Nebraska, the U.S.S. Omaha and, (maybe a stretch, but go with it) the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln — have links to the Good Life, at least in name.

"I don't know if I would say it's coincidental," said Rear Adm. Robert E. Wirth, the senior officer for the weeklong event scheduled for Aug. 21-27. "I think it just reflects that strong relationship that Nebraska has with our military."

Wirth, an upstate New York native who is stationed at the Strategic Air Command facility at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, went on to point out that Memorial Stadium, "the home of the Cornhuskers sea of red," was named in honor of those who lost their lives in World War I and was later expanded to include those who died in World War II and the Korean War.

So while there may not be a waterway that binds Lincoln with the U.S. Navy, there will always be an unbreakable connection.

And that's why Navy Week in Lincoln makes sense, Wirth said. The week will feature a variety of activities — most notably, air shows by the Blue Angels on Aug. 26-27 — that will showcase the men and women who serve in the Navy.

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with more than 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets.

“We’re excited about this year’s schedule as it allows us to visit new markets such as Lincoln,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Chambers, Navy Week's program manager.

The week will be highlighted by visits by about 75 sailors from around the country, as well as those serving on the U.S.S. Constitution, the world's oldest ship still afloat.

Also known as Old Ironsides, the Constitution is a three-masted wooden-hulled heavy frigate that celebrated its 200th anniversary in 1997. In August 2012, it again set sail to commemorate the 200th anniversary of its victory over the Guerriere in the War of 1812.

Its stated mission today is to promote understanding of the Navy's role in war and peace through educational outreach, historical demonstration and active participation in public events.

Lt. Jill Brown, a public affairs officer, has been involved in running Navy Weeks for more than a decade.

In February, while touring the airplane graveyard behind the Pima Air & Space Museum during Navy Week in Tucson, Arizona, she came across an aircraft that looked familiar to her.

The numbers on the tailfin confirmed that the C-9 Skytrain was one she was assigned to during her early days in the Navy. She confirmed it to the tour guide with a picture on her cellphone.

"It was one of those moments where you say, 'Oh my gosh. This is real,'" she said. "It just brought back some memories. I really enjoyed my aircrew days."

It was one of those unexpected moments from Navy Week. This one was more personal than most.

And at a time when the three branches of the military are struggling to reach recruitment goals, anything that shines a positive light on the Navy is a good thing.

Wirth was adamant that recruitment "is not really one of our specific goals during Navy Week." Instead, he called it a chance to educate a community about the Navy.

And if hearing the stories of enlisted men persuades someone to consider a career in the Navy, that's an added bonus, he said.

"Certainly, I think those interactions — the sailors telling their stories and engaging with the public — I can only see it helping in our war for talent today. ... Things like this only helps in our efforts."

Wirth will be on hand for a Lincoln Saltdogs game Aug. 24. Before the game he will administer the Oath of Service to a half-dozen locals who have joined the Navy.

"It's an honor to administer that oath to some civilians who are joining our ranks," he said.

After that, Wirth, a right-hander, will throw out the first pitch for the Saltdogs game against the Kansas City Monarchs.

