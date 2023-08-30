Representatives of at least three local unions contend that the new parental leave policies enacted by the city and county earlier this year have unfairly excluded many union employees.

For the first time in years, two of those unions — one representing Lincoln firefighters and another representing nearly 500 city street maintenance, technical and clerical employees — are at an impasse with the city on their contracts, which expire at the end of the month.

The sticking points are different for each union: For the Public Association of Government Employees, it is largely about pay. Firefighters wanted a path forward to discuss cost of living increases on their pensions and wanted to institute different rules regarding shifts for paramedics.

But both unions took issue with the way the city has handled a new paid parental leave benefit, announced in March and touted by the mayor as a way to help new parents, contribute to healthy child development and act as a recruiting tool.

The benefit was extended to non-union employees effective at the end of June, but Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre said national labor rules require that any benefit — even one considered a gift — needs to be negotiated through the union. She declined further comment on parental leave or other issues because negotiations are ongoing.

But the effect has been that many union employees still do not have paid parental leave.

The union that represents county corrections employees filed a lawsuit over the issue with the Commission of Industrial Relations last month, alleging that excluding union employees from the benefit is a prohibited practice and asked that corrections employees be given the benefit retroactive to June.

Tom McCarty, the attorney representing the corrections union, said in other situations, including COVID leave and vaccine incentives, the practice has been to contact unions, get their consent and enact the changes. The paid parental leave policy expressly says it only applies to non-union employees.

“The problem with this is, what it does to unions is send a lure out there: If you want to quit the union or get rid of the union, you’ll get this benefit,” McCarty said.

The practical effect, he said, is all jail staff except the front-line employees, have paid parental leave.

“We’ve had several officers who’ve had babies that haven’t been able to use it,” he said. “Obviously that’s caused some problems. That’s where the frustration lies.”

In the case of the city unions negotiating a new contract, parental leave became a bargaining tool in negotiations.

Gary Young, the attorney representing PAGE, said he called the city to ask that employees represented by that union as well as the Lincoln Police Union be allowed to enter into an agreement with the city — one that would be approved by the union membership to add the parental leave benefit.

Young said the city initially refused, but eventually offered an agreement to the Lincoln Police Union, the contract for which runs through August 2024. That didn’t happen with PAGE, he said.

Young said he told human resources officials that paid parental leave couldn’t be used as leverage since it was being offered to all other employees as a benefit. But city negotiators came to the table with a package that included parental leave and concessions by the union.

“So basically, it was used in a way we asked them not to,” Young said. “We believe that’s bargaining in bad faith and frankly it surprised me that the mayor’s administration would do that. ... They’ve been needlessly stubborn about it. It’s bewildering.”

Adam Strunk, president of the Lincoln Firefighters Union, said the union agreed to implement the parental leave as part of the union negotiations, not realizing they would drag out so long — or that they’d be used, at least initially — as a bargaining chip.

He said the city wanted to remove the ability of unions to collaborate on some management decisions, an agreement that has been in place for years.

Strunk said the union wouldn’t agree to those changes and, ultimately, the city agreed to drop them and add parental leave, he said. But because they haven't reached an agreement, firefighters still can't take paid parental leave.

In addition to the Lincoln Police Union, the city union representing upper management and the Amalgamated Transit Union that represents bus operators and mechanics also entered into agreements adding paid parental leave. Their contracts are not up until 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The union that represents mid-management employees and whose contract doesn’t expire until next year, does not have such an agreement in place, nor do any of the unions representing county employees, according to the human resources website.

Beyond the parental leave issue, negotiations with both firefighters and street maintenance, technical and clerical unions have stalled.

On Friday, the city issued its “last best offer” — one typically indicating there's no room for additional negotiation — to PAGE. Union President Zach Chapo said the union overwhelmingly rejected it.

More than a month ago, the city issued a similar “last best offer” to the Lincoln Firefighters Association, which the union also rejected, Strunk said.

Being at an impasse is unusual for city unions. PAGE hasn’t been at an impasse since 2013, Young said. Firefighters haven’t been in that situation since the 1990s, Strunk said.

“The city negotiator ... had a very different approach than I’ve been involved with in 23 years representing PAGE,” Young said. “I’m very surprised by it and disappointed by it. It really is out of character for the mayor."

Young said now that the union has rejected the city’s offer, the city could decide to implement its last offer, which would then go to the City Council for approval; either party could choose to file a lawsuit with the Commission of Industrial Relations or they could return to the bargaining table.

Young said he hopes it’s the latter, though they haven't heard anything from the city.

The biggest issue, Chapo said, is pay, which is vital to addressing a staffing crisis.

Two years ago, the city wanted to enter into a three-year contract, offering a 2.5% increase in the third year. Chapo said the pandemic was still in full swing then, and because of that uncertainty and because they wanted a higher increase they agreed to a two-year contract.

They took a 1% lump-sum payment during the pandemic, he said, and now, with employees feeling the impact of inflation, wages are especially important.

This year, the city’s first offer was 1%, Chapo said. By the end of negotiations the city landed at 3%, he said, though the union’s last offer was 5% with an additional raise for jobs more than 5% behind the market.

The city, he said, isn’t addressing the staffing crisis affecting many departments and it feels like it doesn’t recognize their workers are important.

“As a result, the number of applicants for employment has plummeted; positions are left unfilled throughout the city,” he said. “We do more with less all the time, and we are near a breaking point.”

Firefighters, on the other hand, had agreed to wages, but couldn’t agree on shift changes for paramedics.

Strunk said the union wanted to change requirements for paramedics so they could stay in their assigned station more often, rather than being transferred to other stations, often to work on ambulances because there’s such a shortage of paramedics.

"We're trying to keep the medics we have," he said.

As for cost-of-living raises on firefighter pensions, that's a longer discussion, but the union hopes to reach an agreement on how to proceed.

After the city’s last best offer, the firefighters countered with another offer and heard nothing for weeks, but have in recent days made some progress and Strunk said he's hopeful they can reach an agreement.

“We’re in a tough spot,” he said. “Nobody wants to go to the CIR.”

