As in past years, COVID-19 cases are on the rise now that school has resumed.

Lancaster County reported 163 official cases for the week that ended Saturday. That's more than double the previous week and more than four times higher than at the start of the month.

While the official number of cases is lower than at this time last year, the actual number may be higher because many people are testing at home or not testing at all.

For the corresponding week last year, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recorded nearly 3,100 COVID-19 tests. Last week, it only recorded 576.

More than one in four of those tests came back positive, and the 26% test positivity rate recorded last week was the third-highest weekly rate recorded during the pandemic, topped only by two weeks in January 2022.

Wastewater analysis also has shown a steady rise in viral particles detected.

On June 17, levels of COVID-19 in wastewater hit a pandemic low of 35,600 virus particles per liter of wastewater. Last week, that number had risen to 412,900.

That means both case numbers and wastewater levels are back to where they were in April.

“We know COVID-19 remains a real risk for many people, and the shift we’re seeing in our local situation is concerning,” Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news release. “We’re working with the long-term care facilities to reduce transmission. We’re also in communication with our hospital partners as we determine how the increase in COVID activity may further impact the community.”

Health officials say the increase in local cases highlights the importance of staying current on COVID-19 vaccines to help maintain protection against severe illness, especially for people who are 65 or older or have a weakened immune system.

It seems likely that the rise in cases is at least partly tied to local schools opening. Lincoln Public Schools students returned Aug. 14 and 15 and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln began classes Aug. 21.

But neither of them track cases among students anymore.

LPS said that after the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration ended in May, it followed the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Health Department and folded its COVID-19 protocols and responses into existing structures and programs for communicable diseases.

"Therefore, LPS is no longer collecting reports of COVID-19 positive results or contact tracing," LPS spokeswoman Mindy Burbach said in an email.

LPS' absence report shows just more than 0.5% of students are out right now, with only one individual school with a rate higher than 2%.

The end of the federal public health emergency also spurred the state Department of Health and Human Services to stop the public reporting of wastewater sampling data, a decision that has been criticized by health experts.

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Infectious Disease Society sent a letter to the department and to Gov. Jim Pillen's office urging them to reactivate the public dashboard for wastewater tracking.

"Wastewater surveillance enables health care systems across the state to predict changes in demand for testing, hospital utilization, and workforce illness, providing more time to mobilize resources in preparation for higher case numbers," the letter said. "Wastewater surveillance is now our only reliable window into disease activity across the state and the only early indicator we have that will help with personal and health care system planning."

The good news is that the increase in cases has not yet led to significant increases in hospitalizations or deaths.

Lancaster County has not recorded a COVID-related death since May, and fewer than 100 people have died from the disease statewide since the beginning of June.

