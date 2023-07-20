Brently and Marybeth Cooper spent their lunch hour eating in the shade near 27th and Superior streets Thursday while their electric car charged, a pit stop on their way from Idaho to Iowa for an annual bike ride.

Turns out, they were just the sort of motorists Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird had in mind as she stood at a podium earlier in the day to unveil the city’s newest plan — a guide for promoting and preparing the city for the increased use of electric vehicles.

“Our (Electric Vehicle) Readiness Plan, the first one of its kind in Nebraska, is a roadmap for easing the local transition to electric vehicles,” Gaylor Baird said Thursday from a podium positioned in front of an electric charging station at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Innovation Campus.

The plan is the first major accomplishment of the Climate Smart Collaborative, a group of local governmental entities formed last year to work together to achieve key climate goals. The group includes the city, Lincoln Electric System, Lincoln Public Schools, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Lancaster County.

The 79-page document, created with the help of Olsson Associates, identifies ways to overcome challenges for individuals and businesses to switch to electric vehicles, recommends strategies for finding the best spots for and types of EV charging stations, and recommends ways to manage additional demand.

Now that the plan is in place, among the collaborative’s first steps will be to determine the best locations for additional charging stations and to seek grant funding to expand Lincoln’s charging infrastructure, Gaylor Baird said.

Getting the best access for Lincoln’s residents will require partnerships between public and private entities, she said.

For instance, most electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at home, but there’s growing demand to create access for apartment owners, said Marc Shkolnick, LES system energy services manager.

Collaborative members have already identified certain climate goals, which the plan will help them reach, officials said.

Those goals include converting the city’s fleet of vehicles to 100% electric, renewable or alternative fuels by 2040; and helping LPS prepare to transition its more than 300 vehicles to electric and electronic fuels.

UNL officials say the plan will help them move forward on its master plan and LES officials say it will help them plan for expansion of the city’s EV infrastructure.

There are now 137 charging stations in Lincoln and surrounding towns, according to the plan, 47 of which are publicly available. They are located at businesses, restaurants and gas stations, city parking garages, schools and UNL.

Last year 7.3% of new vehicles sold nationally were electric or hybrid, according to the plan, which concludes it’s feasible that electric vehicle sales could increase to half of all new vehicles in the next decade.

Statewide, electric vehicle sales comprise less than 5% of new cars and in Lincoln there were nearly 1,400 registered electric vehicles in December 2022.

Of the city’s 436 passenger vehicles, 122 are hybrid electric vehicles with an additional 74 on order.

About 76% of LES’s passenger fleet is electric or hybrid, but Shkolnick said none of the medium or heavy truck fleets — including buses, bucket trucks, freight trucks — are electric because the technology isn’t there to make them reliable.

UNL has 10 electric or hybrid vehicles, according to the plan.

Among those electric vehicle owners are travelers like the Coopers, who charge their Tesla at home in Idaho Falls when they’re there. When they’re on the road, they use the car’s technology to help them locate where to charge based on their route.

Thursday, it brought them from Sidney to the charging station near 27th and Superior streets. They grabbed some fruit at Hy-Vee, pulled out a cooler from their car, hooked it up to the charger and ate lunch in the shade nearby.

The network of Tesla charging stations are extensive and make long-distance travel easy, Brently Cooper said. But other brands of electric cars often have a harder time finding places to charge.

“Which is why cities need to be investing infrastructure,” he said.

