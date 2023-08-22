The Lincoln City Council on Monday approved the mayor’s proposed changes in the biennial budget — adding $8 million to the second year of the budget in light of a historic increase in property values.

Tom Duden was the only council member to vote against the changes, saying despite lowering the tax levy, people’s taxes will still go up because they’re increasing spending in the budget.

“I’m all for some of the improvements, but there’s plenty of money in the cash reserve to cover these and they should be using it,” he said.

The investments will pay for everything from a new firefighter contract and higher hourly rates for lifeguards — which the city has struggled to hire in recent years — to replacing out-of-date entry and exit systems for city parking garages and boosting contributions to senior services and a new park in the south Haymarket.

Sändra Washington said she supported the additions for public safety, especially adding tanker trucks, something she supported doing after the city recently annexed acreages with little access to hydrants, making it difficult for firefighters to fight fires in those areas.

Brodey Weber said he supports the changes, all of which demonstrate a proactive approach to enhancing life in Lincoln, as well as reducing the tax rate to collect $6 million less in taxes.

Property valuations increased an average of 23% on residential property, with a closer to 20% increase overall in Lancaster County. That means many homeowners saw steep increases in their property values, and their taxes are likely to increase despite reductions in the tax rate by the city and other political subdivisions.

The city lowered the tax rate by 1.76 cents per $100 of valuation.

The city’s share of a Lincoln homeowners’ property tax bill is 16%, and the increase in assessed property values means if the city didn’t change its tax rate, it could have collected an additional $14.8 million.

The budget changes increase spending in the tax-funded budget by $16.7 million for 2023-24, or 6.8%, because the two-year budget approved last year already included $8.7 million in additional spending for the second year.

The changes approved Monday increase the tax-funded budget to $261.5 million.

Initially, the second-year budget reflected a 3.6% increase, built on the assumption that property valuations would increase 6%.

When the assessed values came in significantly higher, the mayor proposed adding $4.56 million to operations and $3.45 million in infrastructure investments.

Few people appeared at a public hearing last week on the proposed changes, although a couple of Lincoln residents wrote letters encouraging the council not to increase the budget past what it had already approved last year.

The public hearing came after a marathon council meeting, and there was little testimony, although Bud Synhorst, president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association, left a copy of the testimony he’d hoped to give. He had to leave before the public hearing began because of a medical emergency.

His letter also appealed to the council to collect only the property tax revenue adopted in the original budget — not the additional $8 million.

Typically, taking extra money for the second year of the budget happens because of unforeseen circumstances, he wrote, which doesn’t appear to be the case this year.

“Over the course of the past three years, businesses and citizens of Lincoln have experienced inflationary costs hitting them at every turn — the gas pump, the grocery store, buying supplies and clothes for their kids, everyday items, and as we have watched recently, they are facing double-digit increases in their property values,” he wrote.

He said there remains a lack of transparency about where the city is spending taxpayers' money and criticized the mayor for releasing the proposed changes just a week and a half before the public hearing.

The mayor’s office budget has increased 34.5% over the past four years and the human resources department by 79%, he said, including adding what appears to be two recruiting positions for LPD.

