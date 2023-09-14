The discussion about building a new downtown central library is starting — again.

It’s not a new topic — it’s been going on for well over a decade, a process that has involved studies, designs, price estimates and a choice location: where Pershing Auditorium stood for 66 years.

Two years ago, the city hired BVH Architects and a firm from the Twin Cities in Minnesota to survey residents and come up with a design and cost estimate of a new central library downtown but last year pushed back plans to float a bond issue for a new library — at least until the 2025-26 fiscal year.

At the time, then-library Director Pat Leach said they decided with all the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, it wasn’t the right time to bring it forward.

Now, the library has a new director and a big open space where a now-demolished Pershing Auditorium stood on Centennial Mall for 66 years.

Ryan Wieber, who replaced Leach after she retired, said now that Pershing is gone, it’s time to start the conversation again. While the goal is still to build a new central library downtown, Wieber said he wants to look at that goal as part of a bigger discussion about the city’s library system.

“Our ultimate objective is to arrive at library facility improvements across the system, one that looks at a solution for downtown, looks at upgrades and renovations at our branches and identifies any other service gaps that are out there across the city,” he said.

There’s another reason to start the conversation again: library usage is on the upswing.

In the last year, he said, patron visits have increased 13%, program attendance by 26% and the number of items being checked out by 6%.

Annual circulation this year is just under 3 million items and library visits are at 800,000, Wieber said.

“Those are really healthy increases,” Wieber said. “Post-Covid, people are coming back into libraries and we’re regaining and coming back to those numbers we saw pre-Covid.”

Given the discussion of a downtown library, it’s noteworthy that the biggest increase in usage has been at Bennett Martin library.

So library officials are working again with BVH Architects and the Twin Cities company to restart a process that already has involved surveying residents and considering improvements to branches.

Wieber said they want to look at how people are using libraries, what gaps in service might exist and how a downtown library might fit into that picture.

“We need to take a good look at our stats, usage and functionality and be open to understanding other ways to provide library services across the city but still maintain our planning for a landmark library downtown.”

They’ll start that process Monday with a series of 45-minute sessions at the city’s library branches that will include informational presentations and feedback from those attending. The first session will be at the Anderson branch.

“This community engagement process and hearing directly from our community are crucial parts of our facilities studies,” he said. “Each of our locations will be studied for their capacity to provide services matched to the needs of the surrounding neighborhoods and to the community at large.”

Library officials already know there’s a service gap in southeast Lincoln, which is now served by Gere at 56th Street and Normal Boulevard, he said, and they could identify others.

“We know the importance of replacing the downtown library but we also know the importance of making it part of larger planning, to set the stage for how to get to the end objective: replacing the downtown library, making improvements at branches and identifying any other current or future service gaps,” he said.

Wieber wasn’t willing to talk about how a new library would be paid for, except to say it could involve several “funding solutions.”

Earlier work, however, focused on a bond issue and capital campaign.

Two years ago, city officials chose White Lotus to develop a multi-use space that would include affordable housing, green space and retail and commercial space in an area bounded by Centennial Mall South, 16th, M and N streets.

At the time, White Lotus said the project could go on with or without a central library, though since then the footprint of the project has changed.

At the time, BVH Architects estimated a library would cost about $55 million and improvements to existing branches would have been part of the bond issue.

Then, the city library system did surveys to find out what the community wanted, and now it will hold the community meetings to restart the process, which Wieber said he hopes will result in recommendations on how to proceed by sometime this fall.

“I think it’s the right time to take a scientific look at how we operate and are we matching the usage and growth of the city with how we consider the functionality of our downtown library and all of our libraries.”

