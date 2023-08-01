Lincoln City Libraries on Tuesday announced the winning design in its Library Card Design Contest.

Six-year-old Hazel Pinegar, a first grader at Elliott Elementary School, won with her “Reading is for Everyone!” design, which features a self-portrait with her signature braids, as well as a full-color rainbow on a blue sky background.

Hazel said her “reading is for everyone” message extends to her friends who speak different languages, and she added that she hopes to learn Spanish like some of her friends and is glad the library has books in Spanish.

The library system announced the design contest in May, inviting local children up to age 11 to submit artwork to be considered for the new card. It was the first time Lincoln City Libraries invited readers to submit art to appear on official library cards.

More than 200 children submitted designs, and a panel of judges selected the top three finalists. Hazel's design was selected by community members via an online vote.

“The enthusiasm shown by kids in the card design contest is a beautiful example of how children and families recognize the joy found in a library card," Ryan Wieber, Lincoln City Libraries director, said in a news release. "We’re happy for Hazel, and thrilled that thousands of others will be able to enjoy her creativity every time they check out a book.”

