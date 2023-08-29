City officials announced plans Tuesday to end voluntary water conservation efforts that have been in place all summer.

The efforts, which had encouraged residents and businesses to only water their lawns on designated days based on their addresses, will end Thursday.

They were originally put in place June 2 as the city was experiencing severe drought conditions and water use was spiking after the second-driest May on record.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott said at the time that the city's aquifers that provide water were at only 65% of capacity.

The lack of rainfall had caused Lancaster County to experience exceptional drought conditions -- the worst category -- for the first time in the 23-year history of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Drought Monitor.

But conditions have improved significantly since then.

Even though nearly 60% of Lancaster County is still in a severe drought, the area has received above average rainfall in June, July and August, which has helped to restore the city's water supply to levels that are more typical for this time of year, said Steve Owen, Lincoln Water System Superintendent of Water Production and Treatment.

“Lincoln is in a good place right now thanks to the water conservation efforts our community put forth through the last three months,” Owen said in a news release. “We hope residents and businesses continue to be water wise in future summers and reduce outdoor water use, especially when watering grass," he said, noting that two-thirds of water use during the summer is for outdoor purposes.

Owen said the city used less water this summer than during the drought in 2012, which was the last time the city instituted water conservation efforts.

