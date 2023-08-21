Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers has written an open letter to Gov. Jim Pillen inviting him and other state and local officials to come to a town hall meeting to answer questions about plans to build a new prison about a mile northeast of the city.

All City Council members except Tom Beckius and Tom Duden have signed onto the letter, as have Lincoln state senators Danielle Conrad, Jane Raybould and George Dungan and county commissioners Christa Yoakum, Roma Amundson and Rick Vest as well as Cathy Martinez, a community leader in Northeast Lincoln.

Bowers said the letter, drafted over the weekend, happened quickly after Pillen announced last week that he’d signed a purchase agreement to spend $17 million for more than 300 acres near 112th and Adams streets.

The state plans to build its long-awaited $350 million, 1,500-bed prison about a mile north of the city limits in one of the fastest-growing parts of Lincoln.

Construction on the multi-custody facility, which will replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, will begin in the fall of 2024, Pillen said.

Neighbors of Waterford Estates and other new northeast Lincoln neighborhoods have expressed their opposition to a prison.

City officials said earlier in the year they declined a request from state officials to buy city property for the prison, then heard nothing until shortly before the public announcement. County officials said they were not consulted.

The letter says area leaders are asking for the meeting because the announcement has generated a lot of confusion and discomfort for residents of northeast Lincoln, who he represents.

“As such, we respectfully request more information and a stronger commitment to transparency and dialogue about this issue with you in the coming weeks and months,” he wrote.

The letter said leaders and the general public want to learn more about how this decision was made and hope the governor would reconsider the decision to place the prison, which is “misaligned with our fast-growing and vibrant North Lincoln neighborhoods."

The letter invites Pillen, Director of Corrections Rob Jeffreys, Lincoln leaders and voters to a Sept. 21 town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Bowers regularly holds town hall meetings at the Anderson Branch library, but Bowers says they’ll find a yet-to-be-determined location, and say it could be rescheduled to a new time, if need be.

Bowers said the meeting will allow northeast residents an opportunity to share their concerns.

“Our voice and participation in this process have been taken away from us,” he wrote. “You, and your team’s presence at this event would demonstrate a commitment to hearing the voices of Northeast Lincoln residents and allow us to work together to find a solution that addresses both your plans for a prison and the concerns of Northeast Lincoln families.”

Bowers copied city officials on the letter and said he would like them to attend, but the decision was made by the state.

“It’s important people direct their questions and frustrations and demands for action to the right decision-makers,” he said.

Beckius, who is chairman of the City Council, said he hasn't signed onto the invitation letter because he's not sure what it would accomplish, or that Pillen would attend.

Bowers said he doesn’t want to see a prison anywhere in northeast Lincoln, which has more than pulled its civic weight of being the site of city for various services like wastewater and landfills.

Pillen was in Texas on Monday visiting the U.S.-Mexican border and could not be reached for comment.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023