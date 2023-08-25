The Lancaster Event Center will have a new name in December thanks to a lucrative naming rights deal.

Sandhills Global, the Lincoln-based information technology and publishing company, will pay $7.125 million to put its name on the building for 15 years.

Starting Dec. 1, the facility will be known as the Sandhills Global Event Center.

“Sandhills’ brands align well with the types of events and visitors at the future Sandhills Global Event Center and stand to benefit both organizations and the community at large," Shawn Peed, chief executive officer for Sandhills Global, said in a news release. "We are proud to support this valuable, hometown facility that serves and engages all elements of our great ag community.”

The deal also includes putting the names of Sandhills brands on individual pavilions at the Event Center.

Pavilions 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be named the Currency Pavilion, the EquineMarket Pavilion, the LivestockMarket Pavilion and the TractorHouse Pavilion. The Multi-Purpose Arena will become the FR8Star Pavilion, the Grandstand Arena will change its name to the AuctionTime Grandstand Arena and the campgrounds will be known as the RVUniverse Campgrounds.

The Ag Center, which opened more than 20 years ago, plays host to the Lancaster Super Fair and also hosts hundreds of events each year, ranging from small local events to national events like the National High School Finals Rodeo.

"This naming rights agreement supports the long-time mission and priorities of the Ag Society,” said Kendra Ronnau, Lancaster Ag Society president.

A public ribbon-cutting is planned for later this year to unveil new exterior and interior signage.

This is the second major naming rights deal for Sandhills Global this year. In March, the company announced it was giving $4 million to put its name on the new youth baseball and softball complex under construction on the southeast corner of First Street and Cornhusker Highway.

Close Isaac Wood pets stingrays with his grandma Sandy Lark during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Carter Worrell has a staring contest with a baby chick during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Lucas Bell pets a yak with his family during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A nurse shark swims at the bottom of its tank during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Red, blue and purple ribbons for the fowl competition sit out during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp while teammates watch during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Thursday. The Super Fair continues through Aug. 12. The riders will perform 45-minute shows again Friday at 11 a.m. and 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Attraction Zone. A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Contestants line up with their chickens for the show competition during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Contestants line up with their chickens for the show competition during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Plush animals hang together on the wall of a carnival booth during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A boer goat begins to eat the show sign during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. A group of children admire goats during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. Nowear BMX performs during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023. LouAnna Fields attaches hangers to prizes the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Kiara Eppenbach hugs her American Quarter horse Eddie, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair, at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. Derek Bruss sets up a pen while his pig, named Big Betsy, nibbles on his boots Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Lily Wooledge and Thomas McHenery hang up Christmas decorations outside of their stalls the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Remi Rou, a 2-year-old paint, chows down on some hay offered by her owner Lily Wood on Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Zack Mentzer peeks out from a trailer while he and his family unload their Hampshire cross breed pigs the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Morgan Roof spreads wood chips around the stall while her horse, Blu, watches patiently from outside the stall, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023, in Lincoln. The Mentzer family unload their Hampshire cross-breed pigs Wednesday ahead of the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Jack Roberts pulls Parker Boelter around in a wagon as they inspect the stalls looking for friends, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. Lillie Beach showers off her horse, Tequila, after arriving the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023. 