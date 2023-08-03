Faced with another historic windfall of property tax revenue, the mayor wants to add $8 million to the 2022-23 general fund budget as well as lower the tax rate, leaving $6 million of that potential revenue with taxpayers.

City officials on Thursday outlined the proposed additions to the biennial tax-funded budget passed in June, which include $4.56 million in operations and $3.45 million in infrastructure investments, and the tax cut would lower the tax rate 1.76 cents per $100 of valuation.

The investments would pay for everything from a new firefighter contract and higher hourly rates for lifeguards — which the city has struggled to hire in recent years — to replacing out-of-date entry and exit systems for city parking garages and boosting contributions to senior services and a new park in the south Haymarket.

The lower tax rate — a 6.9% reduction and the largest in 20 years — doesn’t mean property owners will necessarily see their tax bills go down, because the average increase in property values in Lancaster County jumped an average of 23% and many homeowners saw steep increases. That assessed value, along with the tax rate levied by local governmental subdivisions, determines how much property owners will pay.

Given the jump in property valuations, some other subdivisions have decided to lower their levies, including Lincoln Public Schools — which comprises the lion’s share of Lincoln homeowners’ tax bills (61%). LPS plans to lower its tax rate 13 cents, the largest year-to-year decrease since the 1990s.

The city’s share of a Lincoln homeowners’ property tax bill is 16%, and the increase in assessed property values means if the city didn’t change its tax rate, it could have collected an additional $14.8 million.

Another new revenue source comes from the new War Horse Casino, though city officials aren’t using it to fund the budget because they want to wait and see how much will be generated.

So far that’s been about $100,000 a month, about half of what casino operators had originally projected, city officials said. Casino funds are distributed to the state, county and city, with the city getting 12.5%.

So far, that means the city has gotten about $800,000 in casino revenue and if the monthly projections hold, the city anticipates getting $1.2 million during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The city plans to allocate $700,000 of that to develop new and rehab existing affordable housing. The remaining $500,000 would be reserved in case Keno revenue, which the city uses for parks, libraries and human services, declines.

The city passed its biennial budget last June, setting a $244.8 million tax-funded budget for 2022-23 and a $253.5 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Initially, the second-year budget reflected a 3.6% increase — or $8.7 million more in spending. The budget was built with an assumption that property valuations would increase 6%.

The second-year budget approved last year included funding for five additional police officers, $45.5 million for street improvements, $40.7 million for water-related infrastructure and $23.4 million in the wastewater system.

If the City Council approves the changes proposed by the mayor, that $8.7 million in additional spending means spending will increase $16.7 million, or 6.8%, for a total general fund budget of $261.5 million.

The proposed additions include:

*$1.86 million for a new three-year contract with the firefighters union.

*$850,000 to buy two tanker trucks for the fire department, needed to serve newer annexed areas of the city that have limited access to hydrants.

*$580,000 for the police and fire pension fund, an amount actuaries determined was needed in addition to the $10.5 million annual contribution already budgeted.

*$140,000 to hire a specialist in human resources to recruit police officers, firefighters and seasonal parks employees.

*$170,000 to replace lost state funding that provided contract tracing, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases.

*$100,000 to the joint budget committee for grants to non-profits that offer childcare. The county made a similar investment.

*$412,000 to StarTran to replace a reduction in federal funding based on a state formula that prioritizes smaller communities. State and federal dollars make up 18% of StarTran’s budget.

*$158,000 to the Downtown Lincoln Association to pay for maintenance of a larger downtown area, which the city is proposing be increased to include the Telegraph District.

*$225,000 to increase lifeguard pay to $15 an hour. Like other cities around the country, the city has been struggling in recent years to hire enough lifeguards to keep the city’s pools open.

*$1 million to renovate the fire department’s municipal service Center near the airport so the department’s administration can move there while Station 1 at 18th and Q streets is renovated. The renovation of the 18th and Q station isn’t happening this year.

*$1.3 million to replace the entry/exit control system in the city’s parking garages, a 17-year-old system for which the city can no longer buy replacement parts.

*$600,000 for South Haymarket Park, a $16 million dollar endeavor that will be paid for with $2.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money and donations. The extra boost from the city would increase the amount raised from $5.7 million to $6.3 million.

*500,000 for senior services at the new location in Victory Park because the sale of the old senior center downtown didn't match the estimate. The county also is helping to fill that gap.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget changes Aug. 14 and will vote Aug. 21.

