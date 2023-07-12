Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has nominated a local architect to be the new director of the city's Urban Development Department.

Peter Hind, who is manager of the Lincoln Architecture Group at Schemmer Associates Inc., will start in September, assuming his appointment is approved by the City Council. His salary will be $165,000.

Hind has more than 23 years of experience in residential, commercial, multi-family and health care design. Before joining Schemmer in 2019, he was a founding partner of studio951 in Lincoln and principal of award-winning FOUNDarchitects.

Hind also was a tenured professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a member of the city's Urban Design Committee.

“Peter’s diverse professional background and impressive portfolio position him to continue Lincoln’s trajectory of growth and success,” Gaylor Baird said in a news release. “He commands rich experience in seeing complex projects through to completion and brings with him a strong commitment to problem-solving, innovation, and public service.”

Hind would take over for Dan Marvin, who is retiring this month after leading the department since 2019.

“Dan Marvin’s visionary leadership of our Urban Development team resulted in record-setting progress on affordable housing, increased housing stability for our most economically vulnerable community members, improved quality and safety of our existing housing stock, and a boom of growth and development across the city," Gaylor Baird said. "He leaves a legacy that can be seen across Lincoln’s growing skyline and in the hearts and homes of residents across the community."

The Urban Development Department manages Lincoln's share of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, serves as the city's redevelopment authority, coordinates acquisition of right of way and sales of city property, and manages public parking resources.

"I am truly honored to be given this opportunity to serve the people of the city of Lincoln. I'm excited to work with the Urban Development Department team, the mayor's office, and the various constituents and stakeholders to help make Lincoln an even more vibrant, sustainable, and beautiful city," Hind said.